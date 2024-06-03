Highlights Queen spoke at length about why he prefers Pittsburgh to Baltimore.

Queen made his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 2023.

Queen aims to fill the void left by Ryan Shazier, who suffered a career-ending injury in 2017.

Speaking to the media recently, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen began explaining why he prefers his new team over the team that drafted him—which just so happens to be the Steelers' top rival, the Baltimore Ravens.

During the list of reasons, a media member mentioned his words may not be well-received by the Ravens, and he had some choice words for those who may (via Mark Kaboly):

I don’t care … it’s the truth. I am not saying anything bad about them. I am just speaking the truth.

While the money and the players in the facility are a big reason why he already feels so comfortable in Pittsburgh, the grub in the Steel City has also been a big factor too:

It was a no-brainer. At the end of the day, money makes you happy, but you also have to win to be happy. I’d rather win and be happy than be miserable with a lot of money. It’s a better atmosphere here for me. Everybody is cool, the people are cool, the players are cool and the food spots are better. I am a big food guy. I love food. I am more of a true food guy rather than a seafood guy. I like meat and stuff like that. It’s just a better atmosphere for me here.

Despite what his former team's fans may think, Queen didn't hold back and spoke his mind at length during his media appearance.

Queen Praises Pittsburgh Steelers After Ravens Let Him Go

Queen was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

The tension between Queen and the Ravens may stem from their decision to sign fellow inside linebacker Roquan Smith over him about a year and a half ago, whereas the Steelers made Queen the highest-paid free agent in their history with a three-year, $41 million deal.

His $13.6 million per year is fifth among all off-ball linebackers, a category Smith leads at $20 million.

Patrick Queen's Career Stats Year Team Sacks Tackles TFLs 2020 BAL 3.0 106 9 2021 BAL 2.0 98 10 2022 BAL 5.0 117 9 2023 BAL 3.5 133 9

Regardless of the reason, Queen already feels at home in Pittsburgh:

It is everything that you want. You have a great head coach, a defense that can ball and puts you into a situation to succeed. I am at a point where I want to win. I know Pittsburgh hasn’t won anything in a while, but they were in the playoffs, so they have a chance. To me, the team got better at every position. It’s just now at the point where we have to go do it.

Queen also mentioned he took less money than elsewhere because he wanted to win with the Steelers. He had a winning stint with the Ravens, who made the playoffs three times while he was there, making it to the AFC Championship last season.

Fortunately for him, his former Ravens teammate, DeShon Elliott, is also on the team, as he signed on in March. Queen also represents a massive need the Steelers have been unable to fill for years, ever since first-round pick Ryan Shazier went down with a career-ending spinal cord injury in 2017.

Since then, numerous players have tried to fill the role, including Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Myles Jack, and several more. Last year, the guys they brought in to take on that role, Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander, both went down with season-ending injuries.

Queen acknowledges how talented Shazier was, mentioning he wants to sit down at dinner with him and learn more about this position:

Right now it is just me trying to learn the defense, but eventually we are going to sit down and have a dinner and go over everything. I am just trying to get familiar with things around here before sitting down here and hearing what he has to say.

Queen will be the go-to linebacker for the Steelers now, especially considering his strong coverage skills. He'll no longer be considered the sidekick to Smith like he was over the past couple of seasons with the Ravens.

The Steelers hope Queen can be a stalwart in the middle of their defense, posting a 73.0 grade with Pro Football Focus in 2023. He made his first-ever Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro team in 2023, too.

