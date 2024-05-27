Highlights Patrick Queen spoke with 15 teams before settling on the Steelers, agreeing to a three-year, $41M deal.

Queen prioritized joining a competitive team over chasing a bigger contract.

The Steelers' acquisition of Queen will significantly strengthen their defense in the upcoming season.

Pairing with Roquan Smith in the Baltimore Ravens' linebacker room to form one of the most dominant defensive duos in the league, Patrick Queen hit the open market as one of the most anticipated defensive free agents and had plenty of suitors as a result.

In fact, during his interview with SteelersNow, the 24-year-old said that he spoke with 15 teams, and five ended up as finalists for his decision.

He eventually agreed to terms on a three-year, $41 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they weren't the team that offered the biggest contract. The chance to sign with a contending team played a big role in Queen's final decision on where he would play next.

It was just like, do I (want) the chance to either go win, or have a chance to get paid.

Having never played on a non-competitive team, the LSU product felt it important to remain with a club striving to compete immediately rather than rebuild. Ultimately, he narrowed his options down to one: the Steelers.

Queen's Impact For Pittsburgh

Landing the star LB was underrated, but impactful

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

While the acquisitions of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields stole the show this offseason, the Steelers' success in signing one of the top defenders on the open market deserves major credit. Still just 24 years old, Queen has come a long way during his NFL career and was a pivotal piece of the Ravens' dominant front-seven play in 2023.

Now plugged into a leadership spot with the Pittsburgh defense, the team was able to address a big need ahead of the season, and the position has been completely revamped with the addition of drafting North Carolina State rookie Payton Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Last year, the team relied on Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts to play most of the snaps at the position, but now that both will be back with the team plus Queen, the group is much more prominent.

Queen is an incredible athlete who has the playmaking IQ to make an impact in various roles around the defense. In 2023, he recorded 133 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six pass deflections, and one interception on his way to making the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team.

Working behind a defensive line that features guys like Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, and Alex Highsmith, it's hard to imagine he won't continue to fill up the stat-sheet.

Patrick Queen 2023 Stats (With Ravens) Stat Queen Tackles 133 TFL 9 Sacks 3.5 PBU 6 INTs 1

The chance at the additional money had to be enticing, but Queen arrives in Pittsburgh at a good time. The team's aggressive pursuit at quarterback to reignite the offense, and if they figure that out, the team is as good as anyone in the league. With his experience in the AFC North, the Steelers will be lucky to work with him rather than against him moving forward.

