Highlights The Steelers are excited to have Russell Wilson as QB; players see him as HOF material.

Wilson's leadership, attitude, and accuracy impressed teammates.

The team's focus on accountability will be key to winning in the AFC North.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were done waiting for a hero to come along after a disappointing 2023 and signed previously cut Denver Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson.

Many Steelers players have expressed their excitement about meeting and working with Wilson. One of those players was third-year wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who made a very bold statement about his new teammate (via The Athletic):

"To have a Hall of Fame quarterback now is amazing. To be able to learn from him and pick his mind and go into the season with him as the (quarterback) … you know he has everything. The drive. It is always extra with him. He's always chasing and never complacent."

Hall of fame? Many would argue he is not quite there...yet. The Steelers have plenty of depth on their roster to make themselves contenders in the NFL, and if Wilson can find his stride again, maybe he'll be saying, "let's ride" in Pittsburgh.

Wilson's veteran leadership is nothing to be overlooked, because other players have expressed their excitement about his presence.

Related Pittsburgh To Host 2026 NFL Draft The Steel City will be the home of the 2026 draft, following the 2025 draft in Green Bay.

Steelers Players Sound Eager To Work With Wilson

The 35-year-old is receiving a stamp of approval from his teammates.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

On the first day of OTAs, Wilson was one of the last players working on the field. He expressed the importance of readiness and hard work:

You have to treat every practice, every game, every warmup, every day as if you are preparing for the Super Bowl. Even if it is OTAs, that’s our team’s mentality. We are so young but yet so talented. If we embrace the challenge every day, if we embrace the opportunity every day, we can go places.

Wide receiver George Pickens was impressed by the "new" old QB as a person, though the outspoken big play machine is reserving judgement on Wilson's play, as he has dealt with seemingly quality QBs turning in subpar performances before:

It was the first day, but I will say that he’s a good guy, his personality is great.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth also shared his thoughts when asked what stood out about Wilson.

His leadership. He is always upbeat and positive and always gets the guys going despite some mishaps in practice. It is always great to have that even keel in the huddle.

It is clear that Wilson is the "now," but the "future" belongs to the former Chicago Bears QB they acquired via trade, Justin Fields. Even though the game of football is a competitive business, Fields expressed his gratitude to have someone like Wilson to learn from, which apparently was not how he went about it in Chicago when he was drafted in 2021:

The fact that I get to learn stuff from him and the things he’s accomplished up to this point in his career has been great. Just me learning the little details, how he’s so meticulous and detailed with every rep, every individual drill, makes me think that’s what I should do every time. I’m happy to have him here and happy to be able to learn from him.

Other than personality and knowledge, Wilson's accuracy throwing the football really stood out to his teammates, including both Austin and Freiermuth:

Austin: He is very precise and on point. We have been seeing that over the past month, and now to see how that translates against defenses … we all saw how it translates for (12) years, and now we see it up close and personal. Freiermuth: His arm is awesome. Just seeing his pinpoint accuracy and him expecting us to be somewhere, and when we are not, he’s going to tell us. That’s great to have that accountability aspect back there.

Accountability sounds like it is going to be a huge motto for this squad. If they are going to find ways to win in the always competitive AFC North, there can be no finger-pointing or excuses. Preparation and reacting to drives will be huge for offensive success.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Russell Wilson has a career quarterback record of 115-72-1, and the second-most wins among active quarterbacks.

His stint with the Broncos left a lot to be desired as far as stats, but a change of scenario (again) with the right system could do wonders for him. It feels like his entire career has been plagued by bad offensive line play, so maybe the Steelers' revamped O-line will look way better than last year.

Wilson's Stats w/ Broncos Year Yards TDs Comp. % INTs 2023 3,070 26 66.4 8 2022 3,524 16 60.5 11

With Fields potentially breathing down his neck on the bench, Wilson will have to ball out early on to earn the trust of all those terrible towels. Perhaps his road to cementing his Hall of Fame status begins with a statistical resurrection by slinging the ball down the field more... Pickens is down there somewhere.

Source: The Athletic

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.