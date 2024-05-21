Highlights Excitement surrounds the Steelers' new offense under Arthur Smith.

The Pittsburgh offense was held back by Matt Canada, so the new change should help transform the team.

The Steelers' offensive identity will rely on their running game featuring Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to have their first full gathering for OTAs on Tuesday and excitement is already building for the offense to transform in 2024 under the play calling of Atlanta Falcons former head coach Arthur Smith.

With so much built-up frustration surrounding Matt Canada's offense in 2023, it looks as though the team can turn a new leaf this year—and according to The Athletic's Steelers beat reporter, Mark Kaboly, there is a lot of excitement about that prospect.

Over the next four weeks, we'll get a clearer picture of expectations for the offense, but early confidence is a great sign for a team that was anchored by the 27th-ranked scoring offense in 2023.

Arthur Smith vs. Matt Canada

An offensive play-calling comparison

To understand the changes coming to the Steelers' offense, we first must look back at Matt Canada and the issues he created for Pittsburgh. In 2023 specifically, Kenny Pickett operated as the primary starter, and despite the offensive line struggling to protect, the passing game was still heavily reliant on outside passes with straight dropbacks.

While this isn't a bad thing alone, it's important for an offensive play-caller to identify the team's struggles and adapt. Many of the best offenses around the league brought their young quarterbacks up by trying to effectively create throwing windows over the middle of the field with short distances. However, Canada refused to budge.

In addition to relying on outside passing, he also consistently operated without utilizing the play-action passing game. Pickett showed major improvements when operating with the ability to fake the run, or even just have designed roll out passes allowing him to get out in space and buy some additional time.

In fact, Kenny Pickett actually led the entire NFL with a +20.5 increase in completion percentage when he was throwing out of play-action (79.2) compared to a regular set (58.7). Yet, the three-year offensive coordinator refused to change his ways.

PIT vs. ATL 2023 Play-Action (45 Qualifying QBs) Category Pickett Ridder P-A Dropback % 16.3 (42nd) 31.9 (3rd) P-A Dropbacks 59 (33rd) 140 (12th) Passer Rating 109.7 (14th) 98.1 (24th)

Stubbornness is something often tagged onto Arthur Smith too, which may worry fans, but from a scheme standpoint, he's one of the best offensive minds in the league.

Smith operates with heavy usage of decoy plays to draw defenses away from other targets, and relies on strong play in the trenches with effective play-action passing to help take the load off of the quarterback. Unfortunately for him, he hitched his wagon to the wrong horse in Atlanta with Desmond Ridder, and now is back as an offensive coordinator for the time being.

Change Is In Order For 2024

From personnel to scheme, the Steelers will look different in 2024

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

While the signing of Russell Wilson grabbed headlines, the identity of the Steelers will remain their running game, split between Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. As their head coach, Smith's Falcons ran the ball the third-most in the NFL during 2023. He is very familiar with split workloads as well, as Bijan Robinson and Tyler Algeier helped the Falcons rush for over 2,000 yards this past season.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Since 2022, the Atlanta Falcons have run the ball the second-most times in the NFL, with 1,081 attempts. The Chicago Bears are first with 1,092.

Having two young backs with well-rounded skill sets will allow the offense to remain balanced and unpredictable as Smith establishes his scheme and works to make the offense one of the better units in the league. Warren discussed the hire of Smith back in February with The Progress:

That’s really all I know about him is that I’ve heard he likes to run the ball. That’s kind of been the identity we’re trying to establish the past couple years, I guess, so I’m excited to see what he brings to the table.

The team's first season test will come in Week 1 against Smith's former employer, the Falcons. Going against a team with a new offense in order as well should make for an exciting showdown between two teams hungry to prove themselves early in the year.

Source: Mark Kaboly

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.