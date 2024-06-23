Highlights Steelers could target Dak Prescott if the Cowboys don't extend his contract.

Prescott is underpaid compared to other QBs and demands higher pay. Pittsburgh may offer him a long-term deal if the Cowboys don't.

If Wilson and Fields disappoint, the Steelers may change their quarterback room again. New GM Omar Khan could make bold moves in free agency.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been named a potential landing spot for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott if the Cowboys do not reach a contract extension by the end of this season.

NFL insider and senior NFL reporter for ESPN Jeremy Fowler recently discussed on the This Is Football podcast that Prescott could be on the Steelers' radar.

Yeah, I'm thinking of Pittsburgh, right? Like, Russell Wilson, he may play great, but he's on a one-year, $1 million minimum deal, right? And Justin Fields doesn't have his fifth-year option picked up. Maybe he's [Dak Prescott] a long-term answer.

As Prescott awaits for a potential extension with Dallas, the possibility that the two sides can't reach an agreement also should be taken into consideration.

That would mean a potential market for Prescott, who's coming off arguably his best regular season.

The Steelers Revamped Their Quarterback Room

Pittsburgh only has one-year commitments to both Wilson and Fields.

Credit: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers completely changed their quarterback room this off-season, signing Russell Wilson to a minimum contract while trading for Justin Fields. They also traded away former first-round pick Kenny Pickett and allowed Mason Rudolph to walk in free agency.

Despite the new quarterback room, the Steelers could overhaul it just next season, as Wilson and Fields only have one-year contracts with Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh has the option to pick up Fields' fifth-year option.

Fowler noted on the podcast that on top of Pittsburgh being an option, he can list eight to 10 teams that would be interested in Prescott if he were available.

Steelers fans are excited to see what they may have with Wilson and Fields. Still, if both players continue to have disappointing seasons, as they did with their previous organizations, Pittsburgh could quickly move on from both quarterbacks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2017, Prescott has the seventh most passing yards, throwing for 25,792 yards.

Pittsburgh does not go after many top players in free agency, typically choosing to rebuild through the draft. However, with new general manager Omar Khan, the Steelers seem more willing to pay the money for long-term solutions, as fans have seen recently with the Patrick Queen signing.

What is Dak Prescott's Market Value?

With recent extensions, Prescott's value continues to go up.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Prescott has been one of the best quarterbacks over the past five seasons, but is currently just the 12th highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Up to this point, the Cowboys have hesitated to pay him top quarterback money.

With the recent extensions of Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Trevor Lawrence, Prescott is looking to make at least $50 million a year based on his market value. The only question is whether the Cowboys will pay Prescott that kind of money.

However, the Cowboys and Prescott have not had the playoff success many thought they should have. Prescott has a 2-5 postseason record and has never made it out of the NFC Divisional round.

Dallas is on the clock with Prescott, and Pittsburgh could benefit if they choose not to give him his money.

Source: Jeremy Fowler, This is Football Podcast

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference

All contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.