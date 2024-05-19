Highlights The Steelers have overhauled their passing game and QB room.

Pittsburgh needs strong WRs with Johnson gone, and are eyeing a former Pro Bowler.

The addition would boost the team's passing game significantly.

It isn't a secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to improve their passing game from a year ago. It started with an overhaul of the QB room, as Kenny Pickett was shipped across the state to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mitchell Trubisky returned to the Buffalo Bills on a two-year deal.

Now, veteran Russell Wilson is expected to be the team's starting quarterback, seeking redemption of his own. Should he underperform, former first-round pick Justin Fields is the next man up. Pittsburgh will be a completely different team under center.

Yet, that is only one part of the passing equation. Regardless of who is throwing the ball, the Steelers need players who can catch the ball and make plays. Especially since Diontae Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers in March. At one point, George Pickens was standing alone in the WR room like Will Smith.

That brings the latest Steelers free agency rumor to the forefront. Per Zach Smith of Around the 412, Pittsburgh has been communicating with former Saints WR Michael Thomas. The free agent has battled through injuries but has a great resume, and can still contribute when healthy.

A Deal with Michael Thomas Could be a Steal

He would provide experience and a needed skillset to Pittsburgh's passing game

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Depending on the price, Thomas would be a slam-dunk addition. Right now, Roman Wilson, Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, and Scott Miller are battling for the WR2 spot. Wilson hasn't played a snap in the NFL yet, so he gets a pass, but the rest of those players are not as talented as a healthy Thomas.

Michael Thomas Season-By-Season Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2016 92 1,137 9 2017 104 1,245 5 2018 125 1,405 9 2019 149 1,725 9 2020 40 438 0 2022 16 171 3 2023 39 448 1

When looking at potential complementary pieces to Pickens, Thomas' route running abilities underneath also stand out compared to Pickens' vertical threat. Thomas could fill Johnson's role as a reliable possession receiver who racks up more than 80 catches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2019, Michael Thomas finished with 149 receptions for 1,725 yards. Both of those numbers led the NFL. George Pickens (1,941) is the only WR on Pittsburgh's current roster with more than 1,725 receiving yards in his career.

Health will always be the biggest concern for Thomas moving forward. He didn't play at all in 2021. Thomas followed that up with three games in 2022 and 10 appearances in 2023. Staying on the field should be Pittsburgh's primary concern with this move.

However, a healthy Thomas was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. He has two First-Team All-Pro selections to his name. If the price makes sense, the Steelers need to pull the trigger on this signing before someone else does. Their WR room needs a guy like Thomas running around.

