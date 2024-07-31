Highlights Justin Fields has been impressing in training camp, opening conversations around a QB1 competition with Russell Wilson.

The Pittsburgh Steelers must explore Fields' potential as their quarterback of the future QB, despite Wilson's pedigree.

However, head coach Mike Tomlin remains adamant that Wilson will be the team's starter during the 2024 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing the most important question in football this offseason: who should be their starting quarterback?

The Steelers traded former starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a few draft picks earlier this offseason. They then doubled down on their new-look QB room by trading for the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields the next day.

The team plans on turning over the keys to the offense to Russell Wilson, whom they signed just before free agency opened. And regardless of who starts, the 2024 Steelers will be better with Wilson and/or Fields at the helm replacing Pickett.

However, Fields took over as QB1 in training camp last week when Wilson was forced to miss time with lingering injuries, and he performed admirably.

That's led to questions regarding Fields' viability of being the team's starter right out of the gate. Head coach Mike Tomlin mostly shut down those rumors, though he left the door open for Fields when explaining how reps would be split between the two quarterbacks for the remainder of training camp.

"[The reps will be allocated] very carefully. You think I'm actually going to back myself into a corner so you guys are gonna ask me daily about the rep allocations? No way."

As a Super Bowl champion and 9x Pro Bowler, Wilson obviously has the upper leg in terms of pedigree. Is there a world in which Fields can usurp him prior to Week 1?

Related 5 Steelers Training Camp Battles to Watch There are several crucial positional battles that training camp will resolve for Pittsburgh.

Wilson Has Higher Floor, But Steelers Need Fields' Ceiling

Fields could become a franchise QB with enough mentoring and reps

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Fields hasn't completely lived up to his billing as the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, though he's dazzled at times and he showed legitimate signs of growth when healthy in 2023.

His recent performance compares favorably to that of Wilson's, though both blow Pickett out of the water.

Fields, Wilson, and Pickett 2023 Stats Quarterback Games Comp.% Yards TDs Interceptions Passer Rating Fields 13 61.4% 2,562 16 9 86.3 Wilson 15 66.4% 3,070 26 8 98.0 Pickett 12 62.0% 2,070 6 4 81.4

Fields and Wilson were among the league-leaders in sacks taken last year with 44 and 45, respectively, and both have a bad habit of holding onto the ball too long. Though their speed gives them the ability to escape the pocket and avoid an oncoming pass rush, both also tend to run into sacks when they can't find their first or second read.

During his career thus far, Fields has worked with Bill Lazor and Luke Getsy as his offensive coordinators. While they may not belong in the "Matt Canada tier" of offensive game callers, those two aren't exactly valedictorians from the Andy Reid school of offense.

Chicago ran one of the most conservative schemes in the league since Fields was drafted. Screen passes, bubble flats, and other behind the line-of-scrimmage plays were staples rather than gimmicks in the Bears' playbook. It was particularly damning to run that kind of offense when a quarterback with Fields' arm talent and creativity was on the field.

One of the biggest issues Fields developed in Chicago is his inconsistency. Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 last year, he threw for 99 yards and one touchdown on an ugly 50% completion rate. The next week against the Denver Broncos, Fields went off, throwing for 335 yards and four touchdowns while completing 80 percent of his passes. With more reps and a longer leash, though, Fields may start to find the same star-level play he touted at Ohio State.

Of course, passing is just one facet of Fields' game; add in his rushing ability and Fields starts to look a lot more promising as a starting quarterback for Pittsburgh.

Justin Fields' Career Rushing Stats Year Yards TD Fumbles 2021 420 2 12 2022 1143 8 16 2023 657 4 10

The team is lucky to have Wilson available as a bridge option for next season, and it's possible that with good play, he could receive an extension to remain the team's starter going forward. However, he's already 35 years old. Other quarterbacks have played well deep into their 30s in recent years, but few, if any, have been as reliant on their athleticism and legs as 'DangeRuss' is.

Patience is a difficult virtue to come by with the breakneck pace of the modern NFL, but Pittsburgh would be wise to see what Fields can do with a quality offensive coordinator and an offensive line that doesn't represent the NFL's equivalent of a turnstile.

The Steelers will need to develop their next franchise signal caller soon. Fields may not be that guy, but the team won't know until they give him a chance.

Source: Bryan DeArdro

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference & all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.