Highlights Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both joined the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

The two have been working hard this summer, and posted some photos after one of their workouts.

Unfortunately for Fields and Wilson, the two have been on the wrong end of some jokes on social media.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields needed big years on the field. They were each on the fringe of being replaced by their former teams and needed to perform to keep their jobs. While each of them played well at times last year, neither did enough to convince their former teams to stick by their side.

Each quarterback looked like a good fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, as the team desperately needed changes at the position. They both signed in Pittsburgh, and they are working to earn as much playing time as possible in 2024.

Both Fields and Wilson have been training extra hard this offseason, and they each posted pictures of themselves recently after some of their workouts:

While they should be proud of their work this offseason, and that was likely their motivation behind posting these pictures, they've unfortunately become the butt of some jokes on social media as a result.

Related Steelers OC Arthur Smith Could Have 4 Disciples Make Pittsburgh's Roster The Arthur Smith phenomenon and which of his former players will surprise with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Fields and Wilson Being Made Fun of On Social Media

Unfortunately for them, their recent posts have given ammunition to their doubters

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

While Fields and Wilson appear to be in great shape in each of their recent posts, that hasn't stopped their doubters from poking fun at them. One user on Twitter/X even found a way to joke about Fields being in good shape:

Most players train hard in the offseason, but the competition for a starting role between these two has caused each to work extra hard this summer in hopes of earning the starting role.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With their two quarterback signings this offseason, the Steelers have added some athleticism to the position, as both Wilson and Fields can make it happen with their arm, and their legs. Over the course of the 2023 season, the two combined for 5,632 passing yards, and 998 rushing yards.

It's becoming increasingly popular for players to train in other sports during the offseason since some different sports can help form good physical habits for any athlete. One of those sports is boxing, and Wilson has been participating in boxing training throughout this offseason.

Unfortunately for Wilson, though, he wasn't safe from some jokes either:

At this point, it's something both Fields and Wilson had to deal with throughout the offseason. They've both struggled at times recently, which is the reason each ended up having to find new teams for the 2024 season. Hopefully, they can use jokes like these as motivation, as they look to get their careers back on the right track this fall.

Fields and Wilson in 2023 Stat Fields Wilson Games 13 15 Completion % 61.4% 66.4% Passing Yards 2,562 3,070 Yards per Attempt 6.9 6.9 Passing TD 16 26 Interceptions 9 8 Passer Rating 86.3 98.0 Rushing Yards 657 341 Rushing TD 4 3

Ultimately, for both of these quarterbacks, the best way to react to these kinds of jokes is to simply use them as motivation. They're each at different points in their careers, yet find themselves in the same situation. It's unlikely they need any more fire in their bellies for the 2024 season than they already have, but this can only add some fuel to that fire.

Source: Clutchpoints

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.