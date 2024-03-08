Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing Patrick Peterson, saving $7 million in cap space for 2024.

Peterson shifted to safety late last season, showing impressive versatility that should prolong his career.

The Steelers need to focus on adding reinforcements to their secondary and finding competition for QB Kenny Pickett.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been making rounds of cuts in order to become cap compliant before the new league year, having already released quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, punter Pressley Harvin III, right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, and center Mason Cole earlier in the offseason.

Now, they're releasing another 2023 starter, per ESPN's Adam Schefter: Pittsburgh will be parting ways with veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson.

The team will save roughly $7 million on their bottom line for the 2024 season with this move, though they'll have to use some of that financial freedom to find a replacement for Peterson in the secondary.

The Steelers now have about $11 million in cap room to work with a few days out from free agency, which will be necessary as they have glaring questions to answer on defense and at quarterback.

Steelers need to surround Joey Porter Jr. with more talent

Minkah Fitzpatrick is the only other long-term starter in the secondary

Peterson has played cornerback for the entirety of his 13-year career, earning three First-Team All-Pro nods and eight Pro Bowl selections in his first eight seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He primarily played on the right boundary for the Cardinals, though he's since moved around in base defense while playing for the Minnesota Vikings and Steelers in recent years.

However, at the end of last season, as the Steelers were dealing with major injury issues at linebacker and in the secondary (Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander, and Minkah Fitzpatrick all missed large chunks of the season), Peterson moved to safety, playing more of a "center field" role rather than lining up as a cover corner.

The position change should help prolong the 33-year-old's career, especially since he started slipping in coverage in his first year with the Steelers.

Patrick Peterson, Past 3 Seasons Year Tackles Pass Deflections INTs Completion % Passer Rating 2021 45 5 1 56.6% 78.7 2022 66 15 5 59.6% 79.6 2023 42 11 2 59.4% 91.5

Some teams will see the value in adding a veteran with as much pedigree as Peterson has, but he's no longer the same receiver-erasing, lockdown cornerback he was in his prime. As a rotation option at safety or a cornerback in nickel or dime packages, though, he'd be a good fit for most contenders.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are already dealing with massive questions on offense, as they have to replace two-fifths of their offensive line.

They also must do something to present incumbent starting quarterback Kenny Pickett with a form of competition after the former first-round pick struggled so badly in his sophomore season that he was benched for career backup Mason Rudolph in the playoffs. To that end, veteran QB Russell Wilson was in Pittsburgh on Friday to meet with the Pittsburgh brass.

In the secondary, the Steelers now have massive holes at every spot on the depth chart besides free safety and CB1, where Fitzpatrick and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. reside.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Joey Porter Jr. did take a bit of time to acclimate to the NFL game, as evidenced by his 12 penalties on the season (second-most among CBs), but he found his footing and finished as a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist, posting the sixth-lowest completion percentage allowed in the entire league, at 47.6%.

Fitzpatrick is a three-time First-Team All-Pro who, when healthy, is among the elite ball-hawking safeties in the NFL. Porter has an impressive rookie season, stepping into the starting lineup in Week 6 and never looking back.

With a suddenly loaded free agent market at safety, as well as a talented crop of available cornerbacks (even after Jaylon Johnson's massive extension), Pittsburgh shouldn't have much issue upgrading around their star defensive backs.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.