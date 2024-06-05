Highlights The Steelers have signed cornerback Cameron Sutton, who rejoins the team after a year with the Detroit Lions.

Sutton was released by the Lions after being arrested for domestic battery in 2023, and may face discipline from the league.

The Steelers badly needed cornerback depth ahead of season where the most expensive defense in the NFL needs to start justifying it's price tag.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing free agent cornerback Cameron Sutton, per Ari Meirov, only two months after he was arrested for domestic battery.

Sutton was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and spent six seasons there, before signing a three-year, $33 million contract with the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2023 season.

The 29-year-old played 17 games for the Lions last year, but was released this March after the police issued an arrest warrant for Sutton for domestic battery. He allegedly battered a woman in Florida on March 7, before evading the police for more than three weeks.

He turned himself in on March 31, and has now entered a pretrial diversion program to resolve the case. Per the program, Sutton is not allowed to own firearms, has to undergo a mental health evaluation, is subject to a probationary period and isn't allowed contact with the victim.

Sutton may still face punishment from the NFL for breaking their code of conduct, and it's unclear how much of this season he'll be able to play.

Sutton Adds Badly-Needed Depth

Steelers needed experience behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson

Despite the talent at their disposal, the Steelers defense underperformed somewhat last season, allowing the 21st-most yards per game, although they did allow the sixth-fewest points per game.

Star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward was frequently injured, expensive free agent addition Larry Ogunjobi disappointed, and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick missed nearly half the season.

There were several bright spots, including the emergence of rookie Joey Porter Jr., who developed into a true number one cornerback in his first season. T.J. Watt was typically excellent, leading the league in sacks with 19, and finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

It was still not good enough for the most expensive defense in the NFL, and there needs to be a marked improvement this season. The offseason additions of cornerback Donte Jackson, safety DeShon Elliott, and All-Pro linebacker Patrick Queen should help, as well as rookie linebacker Payton Wilson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Steelers have the NFL's most expensive defense, spending roughly $140 million on the unit this season, but the NFL's cheapest offense, spending around $65 million.

The Steelers are now set at cornerback with Jackson and Porter Jr., but badly needed a veteran presence behind them, which Sutton should provide.

He was a capable starter at nickel cornerback in his last two seasons for the Steelers, but struggled starting on the outside for the Lions. His PFF grade went from 71.6 in 2022 when he was top 10 in completion percentage against (47.9), to 56 in 2023, and the Steelers will hope that he can rediscover the form he had previously shown in the Steel City.

Source: Ari Meirov

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.