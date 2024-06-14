Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Payton Wilson at No. 98 in the 2024 NFL Draft, the pick acquired from trading Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia.

Wilson overcame injuries in high school and college to become a top prospect.

Wilson's college accolades include earning a Chuck Bednarik Award, a Butkus Award, and more.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted rookie linebacker Payton Wilson out of North Carolina State with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and if he lives up to his recent comments, (via Aaron Becker) that pick would be an absolute steal:

I’m just super excited to go to Latrobe and compete. Like I said since I was a youngin’, I wanna be the best in the world. … I’m gonna come in and I’m gonna help this team win a Super Bowl.

​​​​​

Not only is Wilson expecting a lot from himself, but also from his new team in the Steel City. While his goals are ambitious, they are certainly encouraging for a fan base that hasn't seen a playoff win since 2016.

Getting to Know Wilson

Wilson played for NC State from 2018 to 2023

In his comments, Wilson mentioned Latrobe. This is the site of their training camp, which will take place at Saint Vincent College in late July. It is the 57th season the Steelers will hold their training camp there, and they'll report on July 24. The public will be able to begin watching the new-look squad, and that includes Wilson, on July 25.

Pittsburgh selected Wilson in the third round, but the linebacker had some first-round upside which was overshadowed by the numerous injuries he suffered during his high school and college playing days.

As a senior in high school, he tore his ACL. He then suffered a second knee injury during summer training with NC State, leading to him redshirting in his true freshman season. He finally suited up in 2019 as a redshirt freshman, playing in 11 games and recording 69 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one interception, and three passes defended.

Wilson followed that up with 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions as a redshirt sophomore. As a junior, bad luck struck again—Wilson injured his shoulder in the second game of that season (2021) and missed the rest of the year.

He played 11 games in 2022, and in 2023, he had a stellar fifth year, recording 138 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, one pick-six, six passes defended, and two fumble recoveries.

That's the type of do-it-all linebacker the Steelers have been missing, and now, they seemingly have two, with Wilson and marquee free agent addition Patrick Queen, who was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2023.

GIVEMSPORT Key Stat: Payton Wilson's 403 career tackles in college are 5th all-time in NC State Wolfpack history.

During his time with the Wolfpack, Wilson won the Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player in NCAA) and the Butkus Award (best linebacker), and he was a unanimous All-American, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and a two-time first-team All-ACC.

Interestingly, the No. 98 pick used to take Wilson was the one the Steelers received in exchange for trading quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles before this year's draft.

Wilson joins a linebacker group headed by Queen, Elandon Roberts, and more. He is also part of one of the more exciting draft classes that Pittsburgh has had in recent years, as Wilson filled a clear hole in the defense while the team's first two picks were spent on much-needed offensive line upgrades.

