Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers went 10-7 in 2023, and have a chance to contend for the playoffs again in 2024.

Pittsburgh's 2024 schedule includes five standalone games against the Cowboys, Jets, Giants, Browns, and Chiefs.

The Steelers should be a playoff contender again this year, and GIVEMESPORT projects them to have a 10-7 record, finishing third in the division.

The Pittsburgh Steelers long history of winning continued on during the 2023 season. They haven't had a losing season since 2023, and have made the playoffs many times during that 20-year streak. Last season, Pittsburgh went 10-7, and snuck into the playoffs as the seventh seed in the AFC.

While the Steelers did end up getting bounced in the first round by the Buffalo Bills, it still should be considered as a successful year for the team. While they didn't really win anything, Pittsburgh struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position, and really the rest of the offense as a whole, for most of the season.

With that in mind, the fact that Mike Tomlin led this roster into the playoffs is impressive, and it shows how good the rest of the roster was as well.

Things will look a little different for the franchise in 2024. Kenny Pickett is gone, and the team traded for both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields during the offseason. There were a couple of moves on both the defensive and offensive side of the ball, and Pittsburgh looks to be in a bit better of a situation heading into the 2024 season than they were heading into 2023.

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024 Schedule Week Opponent Time and Date 1 @ Atlanta Falcons 10:00 AM Sun, 9/8 2 @ Denver Broncos 1:25 PM Sun, 9/15 3 vs Los Angeles Chargers 10:00 AM Sun, 9/22 4 @ Indianapolis Colts 10:00 AM Sun, 9/29 5 vs Dallas Cowboys 5:20 PM Sun, 10/6 6 @ Las Vegas Raiders 1:05 PM Sun, 10/13 7 vs New York Jets 5:20 PM Sun, 10/20 8 vs New York Giants 5:15 PM Mon, 10/28 9 BYE BYE 10 @ Washington Commanders 10:00 AM Sun, 11/10 11 vs Baltimore Ravens 10:00 AM Sun, 11/17 12 @ Cleveland Browns 5:15 PM Thu, 11/21 13 vs Cincinnati Bengals 10:00 AM Sun, 12/1 14 vs Cleveland Browns 10:00 AM Sun, 12/8 15 @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:25 PM Sun, 12/15 16 @ Baltimore Ravens 1:30 PM Sat, 12/21 17 vs Kansas City Chiefs 10:00 AM Wed, 12/25 18 vs Cincinnati Bengals TBD Sun, 1/5

On May 15, the NFL released the complete 2024 schedule. Here's a breakdown of how that schedule shakes out for the Steelers, as well as a mention of their most important games, plus a record prediction at the end.

Season Opener - Steelers @ Falcons

Sunday, September 8th, 10:00 AM

The first game of Pittsburgh's 2024 season will come on Sunday, September 8. They'll travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons to kick off the new year. This will be an interesting game, as both of these teams find themselves in similar spots.

Each has contended for the playoffs in recent history, and are trying to figure out how to truly take the next step. They seem to be matched up pretty similarly, and this should be a fun game to watch.

Notable Games on Steelers' Schedule

Week 5 vs DAL, week 6 vs NYJ, week 7 vs NYG, week 12 @ CLE, week 17 vs KC

The team's first prime-time game of the year will take place in Week 5, when they'll host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh will be on Sunday Night again two weeks later, hosting the New York Jets in Week 7. The following week, they'll host the New York Giants for Monday Night Football.

The Steelers next standalone game is scheduled for Thursday Night Football in Week 12, when the Steelers will head to Cleveland and take on the Browns. Finally, their fifth and final prime-time game will come on Christmas morning, when they host the Kansas City Chiefs. Of their five prime-time games, four of them will be at home.

Also, worth noting, the Steelers don't actually have a divisional matchup until Week 11, when they host the Baltimore Ravens. They have all non-divisional opponents for their first nine games, and six of their last eight games will all be within the division. The AFC North is a notoriously tough division, so this could make their playoff run to end the year a bit harder.

Three Most Important Games on the Steelers' Schedule

Important opponents: Cowboys, Bengals, Chiefs

Week 5 vs Dallas Cowboys

The first game of real importance for the Steelers will be their Week 5 matchup against Dallas. The Steelers' first four matchups will be against the Falcons, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Indianapolis Colts. Each of those teams could beat the Steelers, but the fact of the matter is that Pittsburgh was better than all four throughout the 2023 season.

Their Week 5 game against Dallas will be in front of the world as the standalone Sunday night game. This matchup will also be the first of the season in which Pittsburgh will be playing a team that had a better record than them the previous year.

While nothing is certain, there's at least a decent chance Pittsburgh can slide through their first four weeks with three wins. They'll have to step up to the plate in Week 5, though, and that will be their first real chance to prove themselves. We'll see if they're up to the task.

Week 17 vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Steelers' second most notable game will come on Christmas, when they take on the Chiefs. This is notable for obvious reasons: it's on the most popular holiday of the year, and they'll get to welcome the defending Super Bowl Champions into their house.

Kansas City has won the Super Bowl two years in a row now, so every team they play in 2024 will be looking forward to their chance to knock off the defending champs. The last time the Steelers beat the Chiefs was in 2017, and they've lost the last three match-ups between the teams since then. They'll be looking to get their revenge, and have the Chiefs' Christmas ruined for the second consecutive season.

Week 18 vs Cincinnati Bengals

The final and potentially most important game of all for the Steelers in their upcoming season will come in the final week. They'll end the season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, and this game could be vital for both team's playoff chances.

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati both look like teams that should compete for the playoffs in 2024. They'll face each other twice in the final two months of the year, but the penultimate matchup could have massive implications for both the Steelers and Bengals, and possibly the rest of the division as a whole.

2024 Steelers' Record Prediction

The Steelers improved from their 2023 squad, but the AFC North might still be too tough

Overall, the Steelers went 10-7 in 2023 with some extremely mediocre quarterback play. They upgraded, twice, at the position, and the team in general only got better with a very solid draft haul, in which they were able to beef up their offensive line.

They grabbed Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick in the first, second, and fourth rounds, respectively, and all three of those players should be a massive help to their offensive front.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, the Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs despite having a negative point differential. The Steelers scored just 304 points on the season, and gave up 324, for a -20 differential. They were the only team in the NFL to make the playoffs with a negative point differential in that year.

To put it simply, the Steelers made the playoffs with a 10-7 record, and only got better in the following offseason. Still, the AFC North remains arguably the toughest division in football, and having to play six of their final eight games against those teams may hurt them down the stretch.

Projection: 10-7, 3rd in AFC North.

Ultimately, a 10-7 record feels fair for the Steelers. The front half of their schedule looks relatively easy at first glance, and they should be able to jump off to a good start. At the moment, the Cowboys and the Jets look like their only real tests before their bye in Week 9.

Pittsburgh's real test will come in the latter half of the year. From weeks 11-18, they play six divisional games, and with how talented the AFC North is, these games could go either way. Their only two games during that stretch that aren't against divisional counterparts are against the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, so it doesn't get any easier there either.

