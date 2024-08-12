Highlights Coming into the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at the wide receiver position.

Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys have reached some difficulties in their contract talks.

With that in mind, it could make sense for the Steelers to try and land CeeDee Lamb.

Over the past couple of decades, you would find it very difficult to find an NFL team that's been more successful than the Pittsburgh Steelers. They haven't had a losing season since 2003, which is easily the longest active streak in the league.

However, Pittsburgh isn't perfect, and there are a couple of weaknesses on their roster. One of those is at the wide receiver position.

It's not as if the Steelers don't have talent, as George Pickens turned in an incredible sophomore campaign. However, aside from him, there's a severe lack of proven entities. The Steelers also have two quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who have struggled in recent years, so it would make sense to give them another quality option to throw the ball to.

Coincidentally, there's a star receiver out there, who could potentially be looking for a new team soon, and his name is CeeDee Lamb. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones have found it difficult to find common ground during their contract talks recently, while the same could be said for the Steelers' attempts to wrangle another disgruntled All-Pro WR, Brandon Aiyuk, from the San Francisco 49ers.

With that in mind, a pairing between Lamb and the Steelers could make sense. Here's why Pittsburgh should pursue it.

Why The Steelers Need to Add Lamb

Pittsburgh's offense would improve tremendously with the addition of Lamb

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Over the past couple of seasons, the Steelers' offense has struggled. They've managed to find ways to win games regardless, but they could improve on the offensive side of the ball in a lot of ways.

Right now, the receiver position is one of the biggest spots on the roster they could improve. They have Pickens, who's developed into a true first option for them, but aside from him, it's a bit of a toss-up with the rest of the depth chart.

Steelers WR Depth Chart and Their 2023 Production Player 2023 Production George Pickens 63 rec, 1,140 yards, 5 TD Van Jefferson 20 rec, 209 yards Calvin Austin III 17 rec, 180 yards, 1 TD Roman Wilson Rookie Quez Watkins 15 rec, 142 yards, 2 TDs

Roman Wilson was a pretty solid pickup for Pittsburgh, and being able to select him on the second day of the draft provides great value, though he picked up a knock in training camp. Calvin Austin is also young, and has some potential. However, aside from those two, there's not much room for optimism among the rest of the Steelers' receiving corps.

How Should the Steelers Go About Acquiring Lamb?

Pittsburgh could trade for him now, or take a gamble and wait until free agency

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

First things first, we must recognize how incredible Lamb's 2023 season was.

CeeDee Lamb in 2023 Stat Lamb NFL Rank Targets 181 1st Receptions 135 1st Receiving Yards 1,749 2nd Receiving TD 12 3rd

Lamb was outstanding last year, pairing up with Dak Prescott to carry the Cowboys' offense throughout the 2023 season. Both Lamb and Prescott put up sensational statistical seasons, and with both of them nearing the ends of their current contracts, things have gotten a bit complicated for Dallas.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2022, CeeDee Lamb has accounted for 52 percent of the receptions, 54 percent of the receiving yards, and 49 percent of the receiving TDs produced by all Cowboys wide receivers.

Lamb and the Cowboys seem about as far apart as they could be in contract negotiations, and Lamb will be a free agent after the 2024 season. So, the Steelers have two options here.

Pittsburgh could opt to act now. With a big enough offer, they could sway the Cowboys to ditch those negotiations altogether, and get a load of assets in return for a player who could leave in free agency anyway.

By doing this, Pittsburgh would ensure they land the star receiver, but they'd also bear the risk of trading for him, and having him leave in free agency next offseason.

Or, Pittsburgh could wait until after the season, and attempt to sign him in free agency. By choosing this route, the Steelers could preserve assets, but they'd have to deal with a weaker receiving corps for the 2024 season, and would risk both Lamb re-signing with Dallas in the meantime.

In addition, they'd have to compete against the rest of the league on the open market for his talents. Either way, Lamb is a player Pittsburgh should definitely have their eyes on.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.