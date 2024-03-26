Highlights The NFL announced its adoption of XFL-style kickoff rules to boost kick returns early on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson in response to the rule change.

Patterson brings special teams prowess to Pittsburgh, and he'll reunite with new OC Arthur Smith after spending three years with him on the Atlanta Falcons.

On Tuesday morning, the NFL agreed to a new set of XFL-style kickoff rules that the league hopes will encourage returners to return kicks at an exponentially increased rate after an NFL-record low 21.7 percent of kickoffs were returned in 2023.

Mere hours later, the Pittsburgh Steelers responded to that change with an under-the-radar free agent signing. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team has signed hybrid and gadget player Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year, $6 million deal.

Patterson spent the past three seasons as a running back, wide receiver, and kick returner with the Atlanta Falcons under head coach Arthur Smith, who is now the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh. Though his days of commanding 150+ touches on offense are likely over, the 33-year-old remains one of the most dynamic special teams players in the league.

Patterson Reuniting With OC Smith

RB/WR/KR was at his best under Atlanta's former head coach

A first-round pick in 2013, Patterson spent time with four teams before making his way to Atlanta. He earned four Pro Bowl nods and six All-Pro nominations (including four First-Team All-Pro honors) for his kick-returning prowess.

After leading the league with a jaw-dropping 1,017 kick return yards in 2020 with the Chicago Bears, Patterson left for the Falcons in free agency. It was there that Arthur Smith unlocked Patterson's true offensive potential, coaxing a career-best 1,166 yards from scrimmage out of the gadget player in 2021.

Cordarrelle Patterson Stats w/ Falcons Category 2021 2022 2023 Touches 205 165 59 Receiving Yards 548 122 38 Rushing Yards 618 695 181 Return Yards 434 284 153 Total TDs 11 9 1

After starting double-digit games in each of his first two seasons in Atlanta, Patterson's snap count fell off a cliff last year as the team worked to integrate first-round rookie Bijan Robinson into the fold alongside 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Allgeier.

The Steelers are signing Patterson to be a kick returner first, so his limited offensive contributions won't matter much, but it's helpful for them to know Patterson can play halfback or wide receiver in a pinch.

The new kick return rules that were passed today at the consequential annual League Meetings in Orlando, Florida should encourage far more kick returns than the all-time low we saw last season, making Patterson even more valuable to the Steelers' cause. It's hard to believe that the league's adoption of the new kickoff format didn't play some sort of factor in the signing.

The team has also churned through a litany of returners since Antonio Brown's departure, including Ray-Ray McCloud and Gunner Olszewski, so Patterson should bring some much-needed stability to Pittsburgh's special teams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his career, Cordarrelle Patterson has led the NFL in yards per kick return three times, total kick return yardage twice, and kick return touchdowns six times. He is also the all-time leader in kick return touchdowns, with nine.

After completely overhauling their QB room and bringing aboard Patrick Queen and Donte Jackson on defense, the Steelers are likely done with headline-making transactions until the NFL Draft next month. Still, players like Patterson can move the needle for teams at the margins, and his signing could pay huge dividends for the team in key moments next season.

