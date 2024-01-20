Highlights Cam Heyward criticizes Josh Allen for fake sliding and believes it makes it difficult for defenders to play their game.

Heyward points out that Myles Jack was forced to go for Allen because he did not consistently give himself up.

The use of fake slides by quarterbacks like Allen and Patrick Mahomes has become a controversial topic among defenders.

Pittsburgh Steelers star Cam Heyward recently called out Josh Allen during an appearance on the Not Just Football podcast.

Co-host Hayden Walsh asked about a play from last week's game against the Buffalo Bills where Allen made a move on a defender that could have been interpreted as a fake slide before running by him for a 52-yard touchdown. Heyward broke down the play and its impact from his point of view:

You definitely see him slow down to alert [the defender] that he was gonna slide, but I don’t know what you’re supposed to do as a defender. That happens, and then look at the ramifications of it, because then Myles Jack takes it in his hands, and he’s like, I have to go for him because he’s not giving himself up all the time.

The Myles Jack play Heyward was referring to was the direct result of Allen's crafty move on the touchdown run. This time around, Allen did do his slide, which surprised Jack. The linebacker was able to avoid any significant contact to Allen's head or neck area but was still flagged for a late hit on a sliding QB. Defenders just can't seem to win.

The Allen touchdown run gave the Bills a commanding 21-0 lead in the first half. The Steelers would fight back to make it a one-score game later on, but the Bills would eventually pull away and take the matchup by a score of 31-17.

Allen isn't the only quarterback who's been accused of faking slides

Patrick Mahomes has also been accused of gaming the rules for his benefit

Allen is an outstanding scrambler, and it isn't unusual for the 6'5", 237-pound mountain of a man to take a big hit so he can gain a few extra yards. The rules don't allow defenders to hit Allen if he slides, so they have to gamble on what the QB may choose to do.

Oddly enough, the idea of the fake slide may have started with current Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who pulled off the move during a college game while playing for the University of Pittsburgh.

Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has used the fake slide as well. The crafty QB has also pretended to run out of bounds as defenders slow down, only to keep running down the field to pick up a few extra yards.

Heyward believes that these kinds of plays simply make it too hard to play defense in the NFL today. Defenders are forced to make split-second decisions that often result in a negative play for the defense no matter what they choose:

If a quarterback turns on the gears and is running full tilt, he shouldn’t be given the clearance to just make a decision right then and there to either trick the ref or trick the team. I think it’s a load of crap.

Allen and the Bills will take on Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday night in the latest chapter of a budding NFL rivalry. Time will tell if either quarterback breaks out some controversial trickery while running with the ball.

