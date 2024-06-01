Highlights The Steelers may see Rusell Wilson as their starting QB; Fields is likely to backup with a specialized role.

The Broncos and Bears gave up on Wilson & Fields, putting their NFL futures into doubt.

Wilson has the edge, seen as ahead in competition due to practice reps allocation.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most interesting quarterback rooms in the NFL. They also have one of the most interesting quarterback competitions ... that really probably isn't much of a quarterback competition right now.

The Steelers traded for two quarterbacks in the offseason, bringing in nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson from the Denver Broncos and 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears.

While both players will likely see the field in 2024, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini, it seems like the starting job is Wilson's to lose at this point (via The Athletic:)

For now, Wilson and Fields will battle for the starting gig, but to find out who has the inside track so far, just look at where the reps at practice are allocated. That, combined with some conversations with sources in Pittsburgh, indicates Wilson is getting a majority of the work.

Wilson, 35 years old, is with the Steelers on a one-year, $1.2 million contract after signing a five-year, $242.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos in March 2022. The Broncos will take an $85 million salary cap hit over the next two years, with $53 million in 2024 and $32 million in 2025.

That means the Broncos will pay Wilson approximately $37 million not to play for them in 2024, while the Steelers have him on their roster for close to the league veteran minimum.

Related Pittsburgh To Host 2026 NFL Draft The Steel City will be the home of the 2026 draft, following the 2025 draft in Green Bay.

Steelers Have a Pair of QBs Discarded by Other Franchises

The Broncos gave up on Wilson, while the Bears gave up on Fields after both struggled

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Few quarterbacks have come under as much scrutiny as Wilson and Fields over the last few seasons.

Wilson's presumptive Hall of Fame career went off the rails after 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, including a Super Bowl win following the 2013 season and nine Pro Bowl selections, when he allegedly asked for the firing of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider following the 2021 season. Instead, Wilson was traded to the Broncos and turned into one of the NFL's worst quarterbacks — he went 4-11 as a starter in 2022 and head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired after the season.

Wilson clashed with new head coach Sean Payton in 2023 and went 7-8 as a starter before he was released on March 13.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When the Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round (No. 20 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, it was their first time drafting a quarterback in the first round since taking Ben Roethlisberger at No. 11 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Fields was selected No. 11 overall out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft and went 10-28 as a starter over three seasons before he was deemed expendable after the Bears obtained the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and decided to go with USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The Steelers obtained Fields for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a potential fourth round pick if he plays over half of the team's offensive snaps in 2024 — they also quickly declined his fifth-year option.

Russini believes both players will see the field for the Steelers in 2024, with a short leash for Wilson as the starter.

With Wilson most likely to start, I expect Fields to have a role in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense. Be ready for some packages designed for Fields, like we once saw Smith draw for QB Marcus Mariota in Tennessee. If Wilson struggles, Fields could find himself behind center in a more permanent role.

Source: The Athletic

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.