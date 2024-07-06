Highlights Cordarrelle Patterson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

With the NFL's new kickoff rules, Patterson seems to have found a fit with his new team.

However, one Steelers insider believes Patterson will have a bigger role for the Steelers on offense instead.

At this point in his career, Cordarrelle Patterson has been in the NFL for a long time. He entered the league in 2013, and has bounced around a bit over his career. Arguably, his best two seasons in his career came in 2021 and 2022, with the Atlanta Falcons.

He took a small step back in 2023, leading him to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers this spring. Patterson has always been excellent at returning kicks, and the NFL just issued new kickoff rules this offseason that make that aspect of the game a lot more involved.

With that in mind, many figured Patterson would have that role on special teams, yet fail to establish a significant presence on the Steelers' offense as a whole. However, Brian Kaboly of The Athletic recently spoke on 93.7 The Fan earlier this week, and claimed Patterson will have a bigger role in 2024 than originally thought:

You're not giving him six million bucks to be a kick returner who, they (take) it out of the end zone once a game... He's gonna have other roles. I think he's gonna surprise some people with some of his roles.

So what exactly can Patterson do for Pittsburgh, besides returning kicks?

Does Patterson Still Have Another Successful Season In Him?

Despite a small step back in 2023, Kaboly has high expectations for Patterson in 2024

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Since he entered the league, Patterson has made his mark as one of the best returners in the entire league. He's returned nine kickoffs for touchdowns in his career, and has consistently finished near the top of the league in total return yards, while leading the league in the same category in 2019 and 2020.

Cordarrelle Patterson's Career Stats Stat Patterson Games 170 Rushing Yards 2,511 Receiving Yards 2,795 Rushing TDs 22 Receiving TDs 16 Kickoff Return Yards 7,989 Kickoff Return TDs 9

However, Patterson has made his mark on the offensive side of the ball at times throughout his career. During the beginning of his career, he was used mostly in the return game only. However, he ended up putting together his best season in 2021, rushing for 618 yards and picking up 548 yards through the air as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Patterson's longevity in the NFL has been impressive. He's succeeded in many different stages of his career. He was a first team All-Pro in 2013, 2016, 2019, 2020, and made the Pro Bowl in each of those years as well.

While Kaboly is hopeful for Patterson this year, he's admitted Patterson hasn't been on the field too much during this offseason:

He didn't show up for OTA's. He only showed up for like, a couple practices. So we don't have a good look on it on the field.

Now, it won't be easy for Patterson to make a huge impact in his first year with Pittsburgh. He's currently the third running back on the Steelers' depth chart. Patterson had a bit of a down year in 2023, and has yet to really get up to speed this offseason, as Kaboly alluded to.

Kaboly sees some good fortune in Patterson's future, and only time will tell if he is right.

