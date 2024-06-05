Highlights The Steelers may seek a trade for Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel due to the 49ers' surplus of elite receivers and cap constraints.

Pittsburgh seeks another elite playmaker to enhance their offense and support QB Russell Wilson.

The 49ers may be forced to trade a top receiver due to salary cap limitations, despite wanting to keep them for now.

Interested parties continue circling the San Francisco 49ers elite wide receivers with Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation up in the air.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette foresees the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for either Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel before training camp. In a radio appearance on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, Fittipaldo said that he expects the Steelers to add another receiver, and pinpointed San Francisco as a trading partner.

“They [Steelers] will have a number two receiver on their roster come September, who is not on their roster now. I think [Brandon] Aiyuk or [Deebo] Samuel. Given what the 49ers have done, drafting Ricky Pearsall in the first round, signing [Jauan] Jennings. I think there’s another shoe to drop out there in San Francisco. They have too many good receivers, and they’re not gonna be able to pay all of them.”

Besides categorizing the 49ers elite receivers as “number twos,” there’s plenty of credence to the idea of the Niners moving off one of their top-level playmakers.

Here’s a breakdown of potential Pittsburgh trades involving either Samuel or Aiyuk.

Aiyuk or Samuel on the Move?

A breakdown of the potential Steelers and 49ers trades

Looking at the Steelers' wide receiver room, it’s easy to see why they’re eager to make a move. George Pickens led the league in yards per reception (18.1) on his way to his first 1,000-yard season despite mediocre play at quarterback. Beyond him, Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, and Calvin Austin III don’t exactly strike fear into opposing defenses.

Furthermore, the best offenses around the league feature multiple weapons that minimize defenses’ ability to focus on top targets. If Pittsburgh wants Russell Wilson to get back to his old form, or for Justin Fields to reach his full potential, adding another elite playmaker will go a long way.

Samuel’s elite YAC ability would fit perfectly with Pickens’ downfield strengths while giving whoever’s playing QB a potential home run hitter on screens.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Ayiuk ranked second in yards per reception (17.9), seventh in receiving yards (1,342), and third in receiving succes rate (70.5%)

From the 49ers’ perspective, they’d rather not trade either star wide receiver with their Super Bowl window slowly closing. However, the realities of the salary cap may make it inevitable if they can find the right trade.

The 49ers resigning Jauan Jennings and drafting Ricky Pearsall signals they’re at least preparing for life without one of their top targets. Nevertheless, the most likely scenario is that they hold onto him for the 2024 season if they’re in contention and trade him next offseason.

According to rumors, the 49ers want at least one first-round pick in exchange for Aiyuk, who’s led them in receiving yards the past two seasons on his way to becoming one of the best WRs in the game. Whoever signs him will likely need to fork out a contract in the neighborhood of $30 million annually.

This isn't the first time Pittsburgh has been tied to the 49ers in a trade for one of their wideouts. Former NFL GM Mike Lombardi shared on the GM Shuffle Podcast before the draft that the Steelers were in talks to land one of the two:

“There was talk that at the draft that Pittsburgh thought they had made a trade. Whether it was for Deebo or whether it was for Aiyuk, I don’t know. But then things kind of fell apart late.”

Realistically, for Pittsburgh, Samuel is much more likely to be on the move, due to his injury history and relative age to Aiyuk. A second-rounder and at least another day-two pick would make sense for the versatile WR, who’s under contract through 2025. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith might be one of the few other coaches who could properly tap into Samuel’s diverse skill set.

