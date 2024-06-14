Highlights T.J. Watt acknowledged that the future of his career is uncertain despite being in his prime and posting impressive stats.

Watt yet again led the league in sacks last year, yet the Pittsburgh Steelers remain winless in the playoffs since drafting him in 2017.

Watt's NFL legacy may be impacted by his career length and lack of playoff success despite the numerous accolades he's earned.

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL, though he may be closer to exiting his prime than entering it.

While speaking with Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Watt acknowledged that, while he's still playing his best ball, he doesn't know what the future holds for his playing career.

“I don’t know if I want to play forever, but who knows? It is too hard to say. [T.J.'s brother] J.J. [Watt] always said he didn’t want to play super long, then things happened, and he ended up playing longer. I won’t know until that moment comes. I feel great right now, so I am kind of just living in the moment.”

For the third time in four seasons last year, he led the league in sacks, with 19.0. It was his fourth time finishing in the top three of Defensive Player of the Year voting, including when he won the award in 2021 after tying Michael Strahan's single-season sack record of 22.5.

The youngest Watt brother will turn 30 in October. Both of his brothers - J.J. Watt and Derek Watt - have already retired from the NFL while in their early 30s.

While the future of his career is unknown, for now, Watt and the Steelers are hoping his production and the team's impressive offseason will finally lead to some playoff success.

Watt's Prime Is Slipping Away From Steelers

Pittsburgh is 0-3 in playoff games Watt has played

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this offseason, the 32-year-old (now 33) Aaron Donald called it quits after 10 years of wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. Unlike Watt, Donald has that elusive Super Bowl ring, but it still goes to show that even the best players in the world might not have the longevity associated with the legends of yore.

Watt's own brother, J.J. Watt, retired after his age-33 season with the Arizona Cardinals. The elder Watt was still a dominant force then, putting up 12.5 sacks in his final NFL season, but he still decided to hang it up despite never making it to a Conference Championship game.

And that's where T.J. finds himself as well. Somehow, the Steelers have never won a playoff game since Watt was drafted with the 30th overall pick of the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. It is the franchise's longest playoff victory drought since 1945-1972 (its first 27 years of existence as the Steelers).

It's not like Watt hasn't done everything in his power to ensure the team's success. Since debuting in 2017, Watt leads the NFL in sacks with 96.5, and his 107 tackles for loss are second only to Donald in that time. Add in his seven interceptions, 27 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, and 45 passes defended, and you have an unparalleled stat line for any defender over the last decade.

T.J. Watt NFL Ranks Since 2017 Stat Watt Rank Sacks 96.5 1st TFL 107 2nd QB Hits 198 1st QB Pressures 291 1st Forced Fumbles 27 1st

In 2020 and 2021, Watt led the league in sacks (15.0 in 2020, 22.5 in 2021) and tackles for loss (23, 21), winning the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award for the latter campaign. He's finished in the top three of the voting in each of his last four healthy seasons, and he's also a four-time First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler. His accolades are as numerous as they are impressive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since drafting T.J. Watt, the Steelers are 69-33-2 in the regular season when Watt plays at least one snap. They are 1-10 in games when Watt sits.

Watt signed a $112 million deal in 2021 that runs through the 2025 season. As such, next offseason, he'll be extension-eligible again, at which point the Steelers could hand him enough money to ensure that he stays on the field as a Pittsburgh Steeler for many years to come.

With that being said, NFL mortality is a real concern for players these days, and the retirements of luminary figures like Donald and J.J. Watt only point to the pressure teams are under to win while their stars are still playing. If Pittsburgh can't turn things around in the playoff win-loss department soon, the latter half of Watt's career could be another great what-if for fans.

Source: Mark Kaboly

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.