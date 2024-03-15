Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Steelers have a fresh start at QB with Russell Wilson and open spots behind him.

The Eagles strengthened their QB depth by acquiring Pickett, who will serve as the backup to Jalen Hurts.

These aren't your grandpa's Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.

With new general manager Omar Khan making his presence felt since he took over for Kevin Colbert after the 2022 NFL Draft, the team has been more active than ever in recent years.

From trading wide receivers Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, to signing quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Patrick Queen in free agency, the Steelers have operated like a modern franchise in the Khan era. That all came to a head on Friday afternoon when, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers traded Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles for a collection of draft picks.

Full Kenny Pickett Trade Pittsburgh Steelers Get: Philadelphia Eagles Get: 2024 Pick No. 98, Two 2025 7th-Round Picks QB Kenny Pickett, 2024 Pick No. 120

There are generally few things in the NFL that feel truly invariable. The only constant in the league is change, and no player, coach, nor team operates in the same manner for any extended period of time.

However, one of the few reliable organizations in the sport is the Steelers, who are unwavering in their commitment to their own players. The team rarely makes splashes in free agency, and even less frequently conducts sell-side trades (i.e., trades where they acquire draft picks in exchange for a player).

That's why this kind of move is unheard of in Pittsburgh; abandoning first-round picks before their rookie contracts are up just doesn't happen. With this threshold now crossed, can the Steelers finally get off their treadmill of perpetual mediocrity?

Steelers have a clean slate at QB

Eagles QB depth gets necessary boost with Pickett

There's a lot of fallout and a ton of implications that will arise from this trade, but the most important thing for the Steelers is that it wipes the slate clean for the long-term future at quarterback.

Wilson was signed to a one-year deal, and even if he experiences a career resurgence in Pittsburgh with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, he's already 35 years old. Other quarterbacks have played well deep into their 30s in recent years, but few, if any, have been as reliant on their athleticism and legs as Russ is.

The Steelers could select one of the lower-end, first-round quarterbacks in this year's class (Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix) with the 20th overall pick, or they could make a massive trade up to try and secure one of the "Big Three" (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye) to have a developmental prospect behind Wilson for one season.

Rumors have circulated that the franchise may be back in play for the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields, who has been met with a cold trade market up to this point in the offseason. The price tag wouldn't be enormous, but it might make more sense for the Steelers to try and sign him as a free agent next year since he has just one season remaining on his rookie contract.

Regardless of what they do at the QB position from here, moving on from Pickett was a necessary, if not shrewd, move. The University of Pittsburgh alum showed little evidence in his first two NFL seasons that he's capable of handling the rigors of being a starting quarterback in the NFL, and trading him now allows them to secure assets in return for his departure (rather than meet the same fate as the Bears and Fields).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During his two years as Pittsburgh's starter, Kenny Pickett ranked last among qualified QBs in TD percentage (1.8) and his 6.3 yards per attempt were third-lowest, both of which speak to his inability—or unwillingness—to take chances and push the ball downfield.

The Eagles obviously didn't make out like bandits in this trade, but acquiring a former first-round quarterback for two seventh-round picks and a slight trade down in the fourth-round is smart business. Not to mention the New Jersey-raised Pickett grew up as an Eagles fan.

Pickett didn't show a lot of promise in his time with the Steelers, but he was also tasked with running Matt Canda's "offense" for the better part of two seasons. Perhaps with better talent around him, and a competent offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, Pickett can show some growth.

One interesting thing to note about the trade is that Pickett apparently was ready for a QB competition, but immediately soured on the Steelers once it was made clear that Wilson would be the starter.

Of course, Jalen Hurts isn't going anywhere as the Eagles' leader, so it remains to be seen how well Pickett handles this transition. Nevertheless, he fills a big need for Philly, who had Hurts and Tanner McKee as the only quarterbacks on the roster heading into Friday.

With Pickett now traded, he joins fellow 2022 draftmates Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell as quarterbacks who were traded this week.

