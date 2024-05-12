Highlights Steelers starting roster at WR consists of talent like Roman Wilson, George Pickens, and Van Jefferson.

With Diontae Johnson traded, are the Steelers deep enough at receiver in a competitive division like the AFC North?

Steelers' GM Omar Khan emphasized the importance of maintaining versatility and readiness through depth at wide receiver.

Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers made massive changes to their roster, including adding quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, drafting offensive linemen early in the draft, drafting wide receiver Roman Wilson, signing Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller, and trading away Diontae Johnson.

With Johnson getting shipped to the Carolina Panthers, this has left a fair question: Are the Steelers deep enough at wide receiver to compete?

Following the 2024 NFL Draft, Khan was asked whether he thinks adding Wilson in the third round would be enough to finalize the position (via ESPN's Brooke Pryor):

We'll see. I said it before, if there's ever an opportunity to improve the team, we're going to look at it and if it makes sense, we're going to go after it. But we restructured Alex [Highsmith]'s deal, and it puts us in a position to be flexible with some things if there's an opportunity to do something.

The current Steelers roster lists George Pickens, Jefferson, and Wilson as the starting three wide receivers, with Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Quez Watkins, Denzel Mims, Marquez Callaway, and Dez Fitzpatrick listed as depth options.

In a division with the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns, could more be done here?

Steelers GM Omar Khan Responds To Plans at Wide Receiver Depth

Johnson had 717 yards and five touchdowns with the team in 2023

Since the draft ended, some potential additions, including Odell Beckham Jr., Tyler Boyd, and D.J. Chark Jr., have signed with other teams. The trade buzz surrounding players like Courtland Sutton and Brandon Aiyuk has seemingly ceased as well, so now what?

Steelers WR Room Stats (2023) Player 2023 Team Rec. Yards TD Yards/Rec. George Pickens PIT 63 1,140 5 18.1* Roman Wilson Washington 48 789 12 16.4 Van Jefferson ATL/LAR 20 209 0 10.5 Calvin Austin III PIT 17 180 1 10.6 Quez Watkins PHI 15 142 1 9.2 Denzel Mims NYJ 11 186 0 16.9 Scotty Miller ATL 11 161 2 14.6 *Indicates League Leader

Well, there's not much. There are players like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Hunter Renfrow, and Michael Thomas in free agency, but do they move the needle at this point in their careers?

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Apart from George Pickens, the Steelers don't have any other WR currently on their roster that had more than 20 NFL receptions last season.

According to OverTheCap, the Steelers have over $18.3 million in cap space, but there's seemingly no good use for it at the wide receiver position.

As for adding Wilson to their organization in this past year's draft, though, the Steelers and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith are excited about their selection.

As an organization, we felt the value he adds to this team. I think the reality in the NFL, week in and week out, you're talking about maybe 1,100 snaps in regular season, and hopefully more playing into February. So you need the depth. And certainly you may have [different] game plans, and if you have an injury somewhere and don't have guys that can go in, you'll have to adapt your plan. So, if you have versatile guys who know more than one spot, that's a lot of added value on game day, especially as a young player.

Now we'll look to see what the Steelers do, if anything. There's also time to see what players hit the market following June 1 cuts and during the remainder of the preseason activities. A couple of their depth pieces could also overperform over the summer to create the depth they're looking for in-house.

