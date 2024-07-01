Highlights Troy Fautanu was drafted by the Steelers and is switching from left tackle to right tackle.

Fautanu has shown improvement in his new position and has a strong college background.

The Steelers' new offensive line includes Fautanu, Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, and James Daniels.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Troy Fautanu out of Washington with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are switching his position, according to Michael David Smith.

In college, Troy Fautanu primarily lined up at left tackle, but in the NFL, he'll play right tackle, where he's picking up the position well, according to offensive line coach Pat Meyer.

Troy's learned a lot of the different techniques very quickly. The first couple days his timing was off because the speed of the game is different -- now we don't have any pads on yet, so nothing's going to be determined until we get into camp -- but his timing's much better in terms of his get-off and run game and his sets and throwing his hands and being aggressive with his hands and whatnot. He's improved tremendously from rookie minicamp to now.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Targets and Candidates Following a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance in 2023, the Steelers may add to their impressive offseason by attacking the trade market.

What to Expect From Fautanu in 2024

Fautanu was the sixth offensive lineman drafted in the 2024 draft

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, Fautanu, 23, was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the sixth offensive lineman off the board. He played his entire college career with the Washington Huskies from 2020 to 2023.

According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just three sacks across 1,336 pass-blocking snaps. In 623 snaps in 2023, he allowed just two sacks and 23 pressures.

Troy Fautanu College Games Play Year Team Games Played 2020 WASH 4 2021 WASH 9 2022 WASH 13 2023 WASH 15

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to PFF, Fautanu only allowed Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to get hit three times in all of 2023.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein's pre-draft scouting report on Fautanu spoke highly of the player who helped protect quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Ready-made brawler without an ounce of finesse in his game. Fautanu has starting experience at tackle and guard and is well-coached, but he will default to unruly hand-fighting when his technique gets away from him. He plays with average hand placement and can be beaten by length, but his tenacity and footwork keep him connected to base blocks. He’s capable of getting to reach blocks in zone and chaperoning running backs wide as a pulling guard on the next level. He’s a pop-and-reset pass puncher who uses active hands and feet to help with extended mirroring he’s forced into. Fautanu needs to prove he has the leverage and hand quickness to play inside, but all signs point toward him becoming a good future starter.

The Steelers used a first-round pick in 2023 on an offensive lineman in Broderick Jones. He'll line up at left tackle in 2024, which forces Fautanu to move to the right side. Still, this move will allow him to block the non-blindside, as in college, at left tackle, Fautanu blocked for Penix Jr., a lefty, so it was really the right tackle that protected his blindside.

Assuming all goes well with Fautanu at right tackle, the Steelers have put together quite an imposing offensive line with Jones, Fautanu, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, and James Daniels.

Source: Brooke Pryor of ESPN and Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.