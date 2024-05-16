Highlights The Steelers had a poor offensive line performance in 2023, leading to pressure and run game struggles.

The trio of Fautanu, Frazier, and McCormick were drafted to revamp the O-line.

Fautanu (OT), Frazier (C), and McCormick (OG) bring size, athleticism, & aggression to strengthen the Steelers' front.

During the 2023 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the more shaky offensive line units in the NFL. The Steelers attempted the fourth-fewest passes in the NFL but gave up the eleventh-highest pressure percentage, at 22.3% of dropbacks.

The running game wasn't much better up front, as Steelers running backs averaged only two yards before contact per rushing attempt, which ranked dead last in the NFL. The Steelers were able to find some production in the running game, but only due to talent at the running back spot, as Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren ranked second and fourth in broken tackles.

They ranked third in the league in yards after contact per attempt with 2.1 per tote, and first in the league with 59 broken tackles in the run game. The numbers in the passing game could be due to multiple factors, but the running game statistics point to poor offensive line play.

The coaching staff and upper management recognized these shortcomings and chose to address them in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team selected three offensive linemen in the draft and invested their first two picks in top-notch talent:

Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington (Round 1, pick no. 20)

Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia (Round 2, pick no. 51)

Mason McCormick, OG, South Dakota State (Round 4, pick no. 119)

The Steelers were committed to rebuilding their line, and these three players should help them turn things around.

Fautanu's Draft Day Fall Helped the Steelers

The top ten talent fell right into the Steelers' hands

Many had slotted Fautanu as an early day one pick, but on draft night he fell through the teens till the Steelers drafted him at the 20th spot. This is largely due to Fautanu being slightly undersized by traditional NFL tackle standards.

Fautanu may be undersized for the position, but he makes up for it with tremendous fundamentals and explosive athletic ability.

Fautanu wins plays with quickness off the snap and active hands. His first step and body control are elite, which helps him to "jump set" (lateral pass set to quickly stop a defender), and his active hands often help him to finish defenders to the ground to end plays.

Steelers PFF OL Grade Ranks Year Pass-Block Run-Block 2020 5th 31st 2021 15th 24th 2022 14th 16th 2023 31st 13th

Fautanu also plays with great leverage, which is the benefit of being smaller at the tackle position.

Often, playing against taller and lankier edge rushers can be a problem for some players, but Fautanu uses his concise vertical passing set to put himself in position and can also stop edge rushers in their tracks when he locks in his anchor in protection.

His strength is also on display in the run game, where he out-leverages defenders and creates holes for his running backs.

Fautanu plays the game with a nasty demeanor, and his athletic ability allows him to get in position to make blocks that other offensive linemen can't get to.

Some teams may have seen him as too small to be a tackle in the NFL, but the Steelers chose to invest in the player, and not a mold.

Frazier Can Solidify the Middle

One of the more underrated players in the class could start right away

Frazier is going to be a fan-favorite in the blue-collar Steel City—his tough, wrestling mother saw to that—and he could line up as the team's starting center for the next decade.

From an athletic testing standpoint, Frazier was only modest. His numbers were not terrible, but they certainly wouldn't blow anyone away.

Some teams may have used his athletic testing as a red flag, but Frazier's film speaks for itself.

Frazier is a heavy-handed mauler and the former four-time West Virginia state championship wrestler (thanks, mom) knows when and how to use leverage to his advantage, as well as when to use his opponent's momentum against him.

With the size and strength to take on even the largest nose tackles, Frazier can hold the line in pass protection, and move it in the run game.

Frazier works well in combination, and when he has to work to the second level, he has great timing. When he is able to lock on to linebackers at the second level, he usually takes them for a ride.

His size and strength are the strong points of his game, but Frazier also has underrated movement capabilities that he may be able to unlock even more in the NFL.

Snapping the ball and pulling is one of the hardest things that a center can do, and Frazier can do it regularly. Center is one of the hardest positions in football to play due to that snapping responsibility, so to find a player with the skill to snap and move at the same time is special.

McCormick Has Tremendous Potential for a Day 3 Pick

Steelers landed a high-upside player in the fourth round

The Steelers continued to load up on offensive line talent by taking McCormick in the fourth round. A freak athlete, the South Dakota native was one of the most athletic offensive linemen in this year's class.

McCormick reached high marks in all testing categories, where he showed off his ability to move, as well as his explosion. Not just a workout warrior, his tape matches the insane testing numbers.

McCormick plays the game angrily, and he is constantly looking for ways to finish defenders in the dirt. His explosive power, and extension through his ankles, knees, and hips help him to generate max force, while his movement skills help him dominate second-level players.

Smaller linebackers and secondary players don't stand much of a chance when McCormick can work his way to them. Being able to square up on smaller, quicker players is hard, but Frazier does so with ease.

McCormick has a great anchor and base in pass protection, which he uses to shut down pass rushers before they can get going.

With hands like vice grips, McCormick can quickly latch on to defenders, and his powerful lower half helps him avoid giving up much movement. Most of his film might be against lesser competition, but his ability to anchor himself in pass protection is one of his most important traits and the reason the Steelers drafted him.

The Final Verdict

How can the trio help the Steelers improve up front?

The Steelers' offensive line was putrid in 2023, but with the additions of Fautanu, Frazier, and McCormick, they are striving to improve the unit.

The team will return starting left guard Isaac Seumalo, and tackle Broderick Jones to the starting lineup, but this is where it gets murky.

The team will start Fautanu somewhere in 2024, and early indications from Steelers rookie camp make it seem likely that may be at right tackle. Fautanu played left tackle at Washington, but the right side may be more of a natural fit for him due to his size.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: No team in the league spent more draft capital on the offensive line than the Steelers in 2024. Pittsburgh used three picks in the top 120 on offensive linemen; only three other teams even used two selections on the OL in that span (Patriots, Colts, Raiders).

It also seems likely that Frazier will be the day-one starter at center, a position at which the team badly needed to find an improvement.

McCormick will have work to do to find the field as a starter in 2024, and will likely be competing with James Daniels, Nate Herbig, and Dan Moore Jr. for a starting position. All of these players have years of experience in the NFL under their belts, but with the performance they put out in 2023, and with a player like McCormick in waiting for the team, they would likely not hesitate to move McCormick into the starting spot at some point in the season.

The Steelers need these draft picks to work out, not only for 2024, but also for the future.

The team invested in two quarterbacks in the 2024 offseason, signing Russell Wilson, and trading for Justin Fields. Wilson is a quarterback who thrives in a strong play-action offense, while Fields found his best success when being able to open up the field with his legs.

Both players need strong offensive line play to reach their highest potential, and that is what the team is going for.

Fautanu was labeled as undersized, Frazier was not athletic enough, and McCormick was from a small school, but the thing that all three have in common is a relentless effort and the ability to finish plays through the echo of the whistle.

The Steelers are looking to create an edge up front and play the game with a certain mentality that, hopefully, will spread to the rest of the offense. They took chances on three players other teams passed on, but the upside is there.

