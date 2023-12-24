Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers bounced back from a three-game losing streak with a 34-11 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The win puts the Steelers back in the AFC playoff picture, with an 8-7 record and improved playoff odds from 5 to 12 percent.

Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph's surprisingly efficient performance was key to the Steelers' win and their chances of making the playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers live to fight another day.

After arguably the ugliest three-game losing streak the franchise has had since Mike Tomlin took over back in 2007, which included impotent performances against a pair of two-win teams and a loss to the Indianapolis Colts where the Steelers gave up the final 30 points of the game, Pittsburgh bounced back in a big way with a 34-11 win over the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Not only was it a big divisional win to stem the bleeding of a three-game skid, but they got one of their first watchable offensive performances in ages, and it also shoved the hard-to-watch Steelers back into the AFC playoff picture, whether the league likes it or not.

With the win, the 8-7 Steelers are right back in the thick of the Wild Card race, but do they have a realistic shot of sneaking in? Mason Rudolph's performance would seem to indicate that indeed they do, no matter how slim it may be.

AFC Wild Card Race Seed Team Record Conference Record Tiebreakers 5 Cleveland Browns 9-5 6-3 6 Indianapolis Colts 8-6 6-4 Win tiebreaker over Texans via Head-to-Head record, wins tiebreaker over Bills via conference record 7 Houston Texans 8-6 5-4 Win tiebreaker over Bills via conference record 8 Buffalo Bills 8-6 4-5 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 8-7 6-5 Win tiebreaker over Bengals via Head-to-Head sweep 10 Cincinnati Bengals 8-7 3-7 11 Denver Broncos 7-7 4-5

*Playoff odds courtesy of New York Times playoff calculator.

Can Mason Rudolph push the Steelers into the playoffs?

Pittsburgh's playoff odds rose from 5 to 12 percent after their shocking Saturday win

The Steelers have had some historically anemic quarterback play over the course of the last few years, which is why Mason Rudolph's explosion on Saturday afternoon was such a welcome sight for the team. Rudolph became the first QB to throw for 250+ yards, two touchdowns, and no picks in a single game since Big Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2021.

It was clear that Rudolph had his mind made up going into this one: he was going to push the ball down the field. His 10.7 yards per attempt in the big win were more than Kenny Pickett has ever had in a single game. That increased focus on creating big plays in the passing game led to a career day for embattled wideout George Pickens, who had receptions for 44, 86, and 66, the latter two of which went for scores.

2023 Steelers QB Comparison Stat Mason Rudolph Mitch Trubisky Kenny Pickett Games 1 5 12 Completion % 63 62.6 62 Yards/Attempt 10.7 5.9 6.4 Yards/Game 290 126.4 172.5 TD/Game 2 0.8 0.5 250+ Yard Games 1 0 1 2+ TD Games 1 0 1

Pickett had been in discussion to return for this game, but after that performance by Rudolph, the Steelers might want to rest their "franchise" quarterback at least one more week to see if they can squeeze a similar effort from Rudolph in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.

If they're able to beat the Seahawks, they would have a serious say in the Wild Card race in the AFC. They currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals and the conference record tiebreaker over the Bills.

For now, the Steelers remain ninth in the AFC even after the win, but if the Bills somehow lose to the Chargers, Pittsburgh would jump into the eighth spot. Losses to the Colts and Texans earlier this season mean that the Steelers will need one or both of those teams to slip up at some point during their final three games if they want to make it to the dance, however.

It's not an entirely improbable proposition, considering the Texans are going to be without C.J. Stroud for the second straight game and the Colts are also battling injuries to key players.

Steelers remaining schedule: @ Seattle Seahawks (7-7), @ Baltimore Ravens (11-3)

