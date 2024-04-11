Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers overhauled the quarterback position this offseason, replacing Kenny Pickett with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

The team traded away Diontae Johnson, and reports say they're looking at free agency and the trade market to find an established veteran.

The Steelers did beef up their wide receiver depth with signings post-Johnson trade, but they need to enhance the talent on the roster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone wholesale changes this offseason, especially on offense.

At quarterback, the team cut backup signal caller Mitchell Trubisky before subsequently signing nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to a one-year, veteran minimum contract.

The team then traded starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, ultimately deciding to double-down on its new-look QB room by trading for the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields. The team later signed Kyle Allen to finish filling out the depth chart.

Steelers' QB Room, 2023 vs. 2024 Position 2023 2024 QB1 Kenny Pickett Russell Wilson QB2 Mitch Trubisky Justin Fields QB3 Mason Rudolph Kyle Allen

Elsewhere, the receiver room has been flipped on its head as well, as veteran Allen Robinson was allowed to walk in free agency before the team traded stalwart Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a late-round pick swap.

Now, according to SportsLine's Jason La Canfora (via his In The Huddle Podcast), Pittsburgh is looking to add a veteran wideout via either trade or free agency before this month's NFL Draft:

"I know that they're really trying to make something happen [at wide receiver]. Would not surprise me if they did that tomorrow, if they did it the Wednesday before the draft, if they did it while they were on the clock, if they did it in the run up to the draft that Thursday."

Regardless of how they make it happen, the Steelers need to add talent at the position behind George Pickens in order to check off every box on their offseason agenda.

Related Breaking Down the Panthers and Steelers Trade Involving Diontae Johnson The Panthers and Steelers both addressed a major team need, but what's the direct impact of Tuesday's trade?

Steelers' Depth Chart at WR is Deep, But Lacking Impact Talent

The team signed veterans Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins in free agency after the Johnson trade

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The team has added significant depth at wide receiver this offseason, bringing in Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, and Marquez Callaway on one-year deals to fill out the roster. Each of those receivers has a 600+ yard season on their resumé and can provide production in a pinch, but they aren't the impact receivers the team's new quarterbacks need to thrive.

Steelers' WR Room, 2023 vs. 2024 Position 2023 2024 WR1 George Pickens George Pickens WR2 Diontae Johnson Van Jefferson WR3 Allen Robinson Calvin Austin III WR4 Calvin Austin III Quez Watkins WR5 Miles Boykin Denzel Mims

Pickens had a breakout sophomore season in 2023, catching 63 passes for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns, all while leading the league with 18.1 yards per reception in an otherwise moribund offense. The team fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada and replaced him with Arthur Smith this offseason, though the former Atlanta Falcons' head coach is going to have a hard time scheming Pickens open with limited amounts of other threats on the roster.

Several notable free agents remain on the board at the position, including Tyler Boyd (who nearly signed with the Steelers earlier in free agency), Hunter Renfrow, DJ Chark, and others. The trade market is also replete with talent, including Tee Higgins (though the Cincinnati Bengals likely won't trade him to a division rival) and Davante Adams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Outside of George Pickens (who had 1,140 receiving yards in 2023), the Steelers didn't have a single player crack 800 yards receiving last year. When subtracting Diontae Johnson from the equation, the team's next leading receiver was backup running back Jaylen Warren (370 receiving yards).

It's worth noting the team is replete with talent at running back (Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson) and tight end (Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward), which should be a boon in an offense run by Smith, who loves to deploy two tight end sets and run play actions out of "jumbo" (i.e., more than five offensive linemen) fronts.

In GIVEMESPORT's most recent mock draft, the Steelers are projected to select LSU's Brian Thomas Jr., a 6'3" wideout who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine this year, with the 20th overall selection. The team has made a habit of turning mid-round receivers into success stories in recent years, and this year's draft class is as deep at wide receiver as any in recent memory.

Still, it would be in the team's best interest to add an established veteran to the mix, both for the sake of productivity and maturity for one of the youngest receiver corps in the league.

Source: Jason La Canfora

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.