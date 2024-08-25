Key Takeaways "The Immaculate Reception" launched the Steelers' dynasty.

If the pass had been ruled incomplete, the NFL as we know it, would be dramatically different.

The Raiders might have become the premiere franchise of the 1970s, preventing one massive moment in history from happening.

Nothing in the world turns moments into memories quite like sports do. Sometimes those moments are so grand, so timeless, so impactful, that they get their own nicknames.

Ask any Auburn fan about "The Kick Six" and you'll probably get a massive smile and a tale about where they were that day (Alabama faithful will have a noticeably different reaction).

Every Tennessee Titans supporter knows about "The Music City Miracle" and you won't find a Philadelphia Eagles fan who won't toast a cheesesteak to "The Miracle at the Meadowlands".

And yet, even in the pantheon of the iconic, there are some that stand out. These are the plays, the decisions, the controversies that alter the course of an entire franchise, perhaps even the sport itself. So, it's fun to ask:

What if some of the greatest moments in NFL history turned out differently? What if a call or a decision or a kick or a catch went the the other way?

That's something we're going to explore over time in a series of stories that investigate what the National Football League would be like if the coin flip that is life landed on the opposite side.

And there's no better place to start than December 23, 1972, at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.

What if "The Immaculate Reception" Was Ruled an Incomplete Pass?

Would the Steelers dynasty have been born if the refs had seen it differently?

Pittsburgh Steelers fans today know their team as a six-time Super Bowl champion and one of the crown jewels of the NFL. Steelers fans prior to the early 70's knew their team as a laughingstock.

Between 1933 and 1971, the Steelers had a total of six winning seasons and reached the playoffs once, where they were shut out 21-0 by the Eagles in their only postseason game.

When they suddenly went 11-3 and got to host the Oakland Raiders in the Divisional Playoffs, the football world probably wasn't expecting much.

That is exactly what they got. In a defensive slugfest, the Raiders had a 7-6 lead with 22 seconds left. Pittsburgh had the ball on 4th and 10 at their own 40-yard line. The game was all but over...

Then, the immaculate happened.

Terry Bradshaw evaded a rush and hurled a pass towards running back John Fuqua in the middle of the field. Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum arrived at the same time the ball did, sending the pigskin hurtling back towards the line of scrimmage ... where rookie running back Franco Harris caught it on his shoelaces and rumbled into the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown and a 13-7 Steelers victory.

Harris spoke about the catch shortly before his passing in 2022, in an interview with Christopher Russo on 'Mad Dog Unleashed' on SiriusXM:

You know what, when I watch the film I can't remember anything of the play past just leaving the backfield. But when I see the film, and I see it in real time, it just blows my mind how quick that is ... And I have no idea how I reacted so quickly, and got it and kept in stride. And even looked up a little bit to try and get the lay of the land ... I'm saying, 'How did all that happen in just those few seconds?' It didn't make any sense. Like, I just don't understand it.

The play is iconic in Pittsburgh sports lore for so many reasons. Not only was it the first postseason win in franchise history, it was the first playoff touchdown the Steelers had ever scored.

To this day, people will argue it should not have counted.

The Rules in 1972 Were Different

It's possible Harris would not have been allowed to make the catch.

At the time, the NFL rule book said a player 'cannot catch a pass that was touched by a teammate, only if it was deflected by an opposing player.'

Replays suggest Tatum never made contact with the ball, and it instead ricocheted off Fuqua and into the arms of Harris. That would have made it an illegal catch and the Raiders would have won the game.

In the eyes of many football historians, this play is the genesis of the Steelers dynasty. They would lose the AFC Championship Game to the Miami Dolphins , the only team to follow an undefeated regular season with a Super Bowl win, then go to the playoffs seven straight seasons, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in four of them, which brings us to the point of this story:

What would have changed if the Immaculate Reception hadn't happened?

One school of thought is that the Steelers, after years of losing, could have reverted to their old ways and never reached the heights they did (although that is unlikely with 11 Hall of Fame players, a Hall of Fame coach, and even a Hall of Fame owner in the mix). Maybe they only have four championships instead of six.

The true change would have been for the team they beat ... and the team that team very well could have beaten.

The Raiders Would Have Been The Dynasty of The 70s

John Madden's Bad Boys would have prevented perfection in the process.

The Raiders finished the 1976 season with a win in Super Bowl 11. There's a very good chance it would not have been their first title.

During the entire 1970s, legendary Dolphins head coach Don Shula had a losing record against two head coaches: Walt Michaels and John Madden.

Madden is the only one to have success against Shula early in the disco decade, the years when Miami was a powerhouse. In fact, the year after the Dolphins' undefeated season, it was Madden's Raiders who snapped their 18-game winning streak.

Had Oakland gone to that AFC Championship game in 1972 instead of Pittsburgh, there's a real chance the Raiders would have ended the perfect season and won the title themselves, setting them on the trajectory the Steelers would take.

Put another way, they would have just won a lot more, baby.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted