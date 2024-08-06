Highlights Justin Fields excelled in the Steelers' first week of training camp.

Fields' athleticism and arm talent give Pittsburgh's offense a dynamic boost.

Wilson's injury opens the door for Fields to secure the starting role.

With starting quarterback Russell Wilson sidelined with a calf injury for the early parts of training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers have seen Justin Fields take the first-team reps and run with them.

Through Pittsburgh's first week in Latrobe for camp, Fields has put on a clinic in the Steelers' offense with accurate throws and deep-ball connections, leaving many to believe he could overtake Wilson as soon as this season.

Fields has seized his opportunity to take reps away from his teammate and competitor in Wilson and could accelerate his timetable to win the job after the team announced Wilson was in "pole position" to be named the starter.

With Fields ultimately looking to win the starting job, here is why his training camp performance could thrust him into the starting role as soon as the team's post-bye week matchup with the Washington Commanders in Week 10.

Steelers Offense Looks Explosive With Fields

New Steelers QB flipping the script after 2023 offensive woes

Despite their playoff berth in 2023, the Steelers fielded one of the worst offenses in the NFL again last season, with the majority of concerns coming from the quarterback room.

Pittsburgh has been searching for a new offensive identity after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, and Fields has given the coaching staff a glimpse of the type of explosiveness their offensive unit could have with him leading the charge.

Steelers Passing Ranks Since 2022 Category Steelers Rank Yards/Game 193.4 27th Completion % 63.8 21st Yards/Attempt 6.1 T-23rd TDs 25 32nd (Last) TD % 2.3 31st INT % 2.1 T-8th Passer Rating 81.5 26th

Last season, Pittsburgh's three starting quarterbacks accounted for just 13 passing touchdowns—ranking 30th in the entire NFL—to go with nine interceptions. The Steelers worked tirelessly to remedy their quarterback room, adding Wilson and Fields after letting go Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph.

Enter Fields' training camp performance thus far, where the quarterback has shown the ability to push the ball downfield, and you have a Pittsburgh coaching staff feeling energized about their young quarterback and the potential he brings to their offense. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith spoke about Fields' uniqueness as an offensive weapon.

He’s a dangerous football player with the ball in his hands. It allows you to get creative. Maybe you change up a little bit of a defensive game plan for him. Certainly he adds a different element.

The opening eight-game stretch of the 2024 season for the Steelers is not overly difficult, with just two or maybe three opponents that are expected to contend for the playoffs. However, Mike Tomlin's history in Pittsburgh suggests this might be their toughest stretch, as his Steelers often play up to better competition, but play down to worse teams.

If this happens in 2024, Tomlin will get some flak, but a 3-5 start will likely fall mostly on the shoulders of the starting QB, Russell Wilson. A slow start against a subpar competition paired with the additional preparation time of the bye would create the perfect situation to pressure the Steelers' brass to make the move to Fields under center.

Did we mention they're playing the worst pass defense in the league in Week 10? Talk about a perfect tune-up game opportunity before which to make a QB change.

Smith isn't the only one excited about the prospect of Fields under center. Steelers teammates have commended the quarterback's performance in training camp too, including veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Roberts' praise followed Pittsburgh's signature "Seven Shots" period of practice on the first day of training camp, where Fields gave Pittsburgh's defense an up-close look at his elite athleticism and rushing ability. Since 2021, Fields has recorded the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback, just 132 yards behind Lamar Jackson.

QB Rushing Leaders Since 2021 Player Carries Rushing Yards Yards/Carry Yards/Game Rushing TD Lamar Jackson 393 2,352 6.0 58.8 10 Justin Fields 356 2,220 6.2 55.5 14 Justin Hurts 461 2,149 4.7 45.7 38 Josh Allen 357 2,049 5.7 41.0 28 Daniel Jones 222 1,201 5.4 36.4 10

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Fields has averaged the most yards per carry by a quarterback with 100+ carries since entering the NFL in 2021 (6.2).

Fields has offered Pittsburgh's offense an additional dynamic with his scrambling ability and looks to be a great fit in Smith's offense thanks to the QB and OC's matching affinities for the play-action pass.

Russell Wilson's calf injury has opened the door for Fields

Wilson's calf injury has sidelined him for first week of training camp

Going into training camp, head coach Mike Tomlin took a cautious approach with Wilson, sidelining the quarterback and giving Fields the first-team reps.

With the team remaining cautious, Wilson's injury could jeopardize his long-term situation in Pittsburgh due to Fields' success. Reports indicate there is "optimism" that Wilson could return to practice sooner rather than later, but it is uncertain if the veteran quarterback will be able to fully participate in practice.

If Wilson isn't a full-go for the Steelers at practice, Fields will have further opportunities to separate himself from Wilson in the team's quarterback battle.

Given the team's lack of financial commitment to either player, the door reportedly remains open for Fields to overtake Wilson in the quarterback job, as Wilson is owed just the veteran-minimum of $1.2 million. Fields is also a cheap option for Pittsburgh, playing in the final year of his rookie deal after the Steelers declined to pick up his fifth-year option, making his cap hit around $3.2 million for the 2024 season.

Fields' performance in the first week of training camp could give him a slight edge over his veteran quarterback counterpart, especially if Wilson is unavailable to practice throughout the second (and final) week of training camp. Any inability for Wilson to play in Pittsburgh could also put his future in the NFL at risk, given his lackluster play throughout his time in Denver.

If other teams around the league are unable to gauge Wilson's play in Pittsburgh, they are less likely to sign the veteran quarterback, given Fields is the presumed long-term option for the Steelers at just 25-years-old.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.