After a win against the Ravens, the Steelers have a 63% chance at making the playoffs.

Pittsburgh defensive star T.J. Watt picked up what is believed to be a Grade 3 MCL sprain.

Replacing Mitchell Trubisky with Mason Rudolph at quarterback has been a key factor in the Steelers' improved performance.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have given themselves a chance, but at a possibly frightening cost.

After a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, who had already locked up the AFC's No. 1 seed and rested many of their starters, including presumptive NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the Steelers have given themselves solid 63 percent odds at making the playoffs, according to ESPN Analytics.

Unfortunately, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, who leads the league with 19 sacks and is a contender for Defensive Player of the Year, went down with a knee injury in the second half that the Steelers believe to be a Grade 3 MCL sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schetfer. Watt argued to return to the game but was rebuffed, and confirmation of the injury will be pending further testing in Pittsburgh on Sunday, per Schefter.

The Steelers were able to rally to win their final three games of the season after three straight losses had put their playoff chances on life support. The switch from Mitchell Trubisky to Mason Rudolph at the quarterback position has keyed their uptick in play, but even after the win, Pittsburgh still needs help from at least one other team in Week 18 to punch their playoff ticket.

Steelers ride running game to crucial Week 18 win

Pittsburgh still needs help from one other team to make the playoffs

The Steelers went into a hostile environment and beat a division rival to finish the season 10-7 and give themselves a realistic chance of making the NFL playoffs this season. Despite the victory, the Steelers still need a little nudge to get them over the hump and into the postseason, and that can happen in one of three ways:

Miami Dolphins win at Buffalo Bills OR

Tennessee Titans win at Jacksonville Jaguars OR

Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans tie

All three of those possibilities are unlikely on their own, but the odds that at least one of those three things happening gives Pittsburgh a fighting chance at making the dance.

This is a strange time for the team, however. If they make the playoffs, the defense could be without both its starting middle linebackers, both its starting safeties, and now possibly Watt as well.

On the other hand, the offense has been as good as it has ever been since Big Ben Roethlisberger's retirement following the 2021 campaign, with Mason Rudolph stepping under center to lead the team to back-to-back 30+ point games for the first time since October 2020.

On Saturday afternoon, under a torrential downpour in Baltimore, Rudolph made a few mistakes, most notably a couple of fumbles late in the first half. But he also made the crucial downfield throw, a 71-yard touchdown to Diontae Johnson, that put the Steelers ahead for good. On that third down play, Rudolph looked off an easy completion at the first down marker to Allen Robinson and instead turned his attention deeper downfield, where he found Johnson.

However, the evening belonged to Najee Harris, who rushed for 112 yards to give himself 1,035 on the season, the third straight 1,000-yard campaign to start his NFL career. While Rudolph has been the big story over the last month, Pittsburgh's running game has been just as important during their three-game winning streak.

They have been pounding the rock, going for 150+ in back-to-back weeks and 156.7 per contest overall during this three-week stretch. Najee Harris has been particularly effective, rushing for 100+ yards in two straight games for the first time in his three years in the league.

Najee Harris Early/Late Season Comparison Stat Harris Week 1-15 Harris Week 16-18 Rushes/Game 13.1 24 Yards/Game 51.6 104 TDs 4 4 Yards/Attempt 4.0 4.3

The Steelers did everything they could to give themselves a playoff shot, but now they have two things to hope for on Sunday: a loss by either the Bills or the Jags, and a clean bill of health for T.J. Watt. If they can squeak in with Watt available, the symbiotic rise of Rudolph and the running game would make them a scary proposition for whoever they play.

