Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is poised for a breakout season, and wide receiver coach Zach Azzani believes in the third-year receiver's ability to become a superstar this season.

Azzani tells Steelers.com that he’s just scratching the surface.

"He's just got to got to pick it up and take the cheese, do the things we asked him to do and he can do anything he wants. He's that talented. I think you guys all know that Ray Charles can see that. You don't need to be a coach. So we know that's out there for him if he wants it. Now, he's just got to keep stacking the days and that's my job, too."

Pickens has shown flashes of top-five receiver potential, as he is just one of only four receivers in NFL history to have 60+ catches and average 18+ yards per carry by the time they were 22 years old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Pickens finished last season with 63 receptions, 1140 yards, and five touchdowns.

The Steelers hope Pickens will become their top receiver and the wide-out player they can build around. Pickens is not short of confidence going into the season, either, believing that he has it all to be a superstar receiver, telling Steelers.com

"I'm a total receiver," Pickens said. "I like working in the slot just as much as I like working as an outside receiver. It puts me on linebackers, put me on safeties."

One factor that would help Pickens' numbers improve would be if the Steelers can get better play at quartberback.

New Quarterback Could be Key to Pickens' Breakout

The Steelers' upgrade at quarterback could benefit Pickens more than anyone.

Now, with a new quarterback room that features Russell Wilson and Justin Fields rather than Kenny Pickett, Pickens will likely see a lot more opportunity to become the superstar the Steelers and Pickens know he can become.

Pickens previously stated that he does not feel he has been able to show his full potential so far in his Steelers career, telling Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he has now shown 100% of his abilities:

"I'd probably say 80%. I can only go off of how the quarterback plays. I can thrive more. … The yardage showed it. I should have made the Pro Bowl."

Pickens will have ample opportunity to produce in OC Arthur Smith's offense, as he stands alone as their clear-cut, no.1 wideout.

Pickens becomes the first choice after a massive trade

The Steelers have changed their wide receiver room, trading Dionte Johnson and releasing Allen Robinson while drafting Roman Wilson out of the University of Michigan and adding Van Jefferson.

Pittsburgh still has Calvin Austin on the roster, a talented, explosive receiver who has been hampered by injuries. However, Azzani is excited about what he has seen from Austin so far in the minicamp:

"That's a guy that is going from (down) here to (up) here in the last eight weeks. It's been really fun to watch. He's a worker. He's intentful. He's urgent. He wants to be coached. And you can see it because his game has done that. And I'm really excited for his season if he keeps practicing the way he's been practicing.

The Steelers have been named in trade rumors in recent weeks. With Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel's long-term futures in San Francisco up in the air, a prevailing rumor seems to be Pittsburgh pursuing one of the Niners' top two receivers in a trade.

Either of those two would certainly give Pittsburgh a more balanced offense, and would certainly help Pickens see some easier coverages from defenders.

Regardless of who emerges as Pittsburgh’s second receiver, or who the team may add to their roster, the Steelers have big plans for Pickens. Time will tell if the Georgia Bulldog alum will capitalize on the expectations.

