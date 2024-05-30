Highlights Nick Herbig is taking advantage of Watt's absence to showcase his skills despite little in the way of potential playing time.

Herbig seeks to prove himself while learning from Steelers' veterans without outside competition for his position.

Herbig impressed in limited reps as a rookie in 2023.

Have you ever worried about a young up-and-comer taking your place at work if you went on an extended vacation or parental/medical leave? If so, you might have something in common with Pittsburgh Steelers' star T.J. Watt.

Watt is on vacation in Austria during OTAs, and linebacker Nick Herbig, who is going into his second year, is taking full advantage. The veteran Watt won't lose his job just because he's having fun in Europe; this is unlikely to be a modern NFL version of the old Wally Pipp story from Major League Baseball.

But given how tenous NFL careers can be, Herbig is still going to do what he can to get noticed, no matter what happens (via The Athletic's Mark Kaboly):

I look at this like a chance to get better and be able to go against a guy like (2023 first round tackle) Broderick (Jones). You have to take full advantage of opportunities like these.

It's not just about Herbig doing the work to get noticed and earn more playing time. Sure, the second-year player wants to improve, but there's more to it than that. This is also a chance for the Steelers' coaching staff to better understand what they have in Herbig.

With Watt Out of Town, Youngster Takes Advantage

Even if it's just for a short time, Nick Herbig is ahead on the depth chart.

© Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

After all, they already know what they have in Watt and his partner in crime on the other side of the defense, Alex Highsmith. But now they can learn more about Herbig, who logged fewer than 200 defensive snaps last season as a rookie.

Of course, the opportunity is a bit bittersweet for Herbig. Not only will Watt remain the starter despite missing OTAs, but Herbig misses out on another chance to learn from Watt.

You love when T.J. is here because he is a great player and role model for us, but it is great to get some reps with the ones. When you have a guy of his caliber around every day, it’s kind of hard not to ask questions. … He naturally does just give you pointers. You miss him, but I will take what I can get.

Herbig was picked in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he finished his rookie season with 27 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and five TFLs. One of those was an important strip-sack in a key late-season matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. While he didn't play a lot, much like these OTAs, Herbig took advantage of every chance he got on the field in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Among players with under 200 defensive snaps last year, Nick Herbig ranked 2nd in sacks (3.0), 3rd in tackles (27), 1st in TFLs (5), and 1st in forced fumbles (2).

The question Herbig faces now is this: can he log more snaps and handle a heavier amount of work? Watt and Alex Highsmith each had more than 900 snaps in 2023, and Markus Golden had 230. Herbig will look to surpass Golden in the Steelers' pass rush hierarchy in 2024, with eyes on Highsmith's job in the future. Highsmith, for his part, recognizes Herbig's potential:

He’s made big plays in big moments for us. When he gets the opportunities with the ones, he comes and takes advantage of it. Coach Tomlin always says when you are on the varsity team, you play varsity football, and he does that.

One of those big plays was the strip-sack against Seattle that led to a field-goal that would help the Steelers prevail, and his defensive teammates acknowledged its importance and timeliness.

Those are the type of plays he can make. That was a huge play of the game, and that is what he can do for this defense.

Pittsburgh needed the win as it fought to make the playoffs—though the Steelers eventually lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round, their fifth straight postseason defeat. Herbig had just 20 defensive snaps in that game, despite Watt being out with injury.

Herbig is clearly looking for more playing time, and his hardscrabble, Steel City mentality meant that the Steelers didn't bring anyone else in to push him, believing that he could become the player they need:

I don’t pay attention to that. I come in and work, and whatever happens, happens. What I worry about is getting 1 percent better, and if I do that, I will be fine. I have to get better as a whole, get a better football IQ, more physical, faster, stronger, smarter.

What he is concerned about is being ready. And while he doesn't have Watt around to learn from right now, Herbig does have the opportunity to work on his game.

You never know what is going to happen or when coach is going to call your number.

Considering Watt has missed at least a game in most of his seven years in the NFL, Herbig could be getting his #51 called sooner rather than later if he keeps improving by that 1 percent each day.

Source: The Athletic

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.