While Arne Slot and his entourage have been gunning for silverware in their maiden campaign at Liverpool, they are keeping an eye on a number of loanees – including Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, who is spending time at UD Las Palmas.

Before temporarily moving onto pastures new elsewhere, the defensive midfielder notched the solitary goal – and a haul of five yellow cards – in 22 appearances for the Reds. He then joined Austrian top flight side RB Salzburg in the summer of 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bajcetic made his Liverpool debut on 27 August 2022, coming on as a substitute in a 9–0 home win over Bournemouth.

It didn’t go to plan – and he lasted just six months. Upon his return to Merseyside, he was shipped off to Spain and has now accrued seven appearances for the club. And exactly what Liverpool fans will be wondering amid his absence is: how’s he getting on?

Bajcetic’s Las Palmas Displays Compared to Spanish Icon

The Spaniard instantly became a Las Palmas ‘fan favourite’

Since jumping ship – from England to Spain – just two months ago, the 20-year-old scored his first goal of the season in a 3-1 loss to RDC Mallorca and has been used in every single league outing for Diego Martinez’s struggling side since joining on a loan basis.

In 2024/25, the Liverpool academy graduate has played against the likes of Girona, Villarreal, Barcelona, Real Valladolid, Real Betis and Alaves as he looks to re-earn the interest of 46-year-old Slot, who is widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football.

Compared to the legendary Sergio Busquets, who is widely considered as one of the greatest defensive midfielders in football history, Bajcetic has notched 455 minutes of action in Las Palmas’ engine room and, sometimes, in the heart of defence when push comes to shove.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, he’s ever-so quickly become a fan favourite among the club’s loyal fanbase – and even further, the youngster has been hailed as being a ‘pure talent’ and having an ‘exceptional attitude’ as they’re embroiled in a relegation dogfight.

From a statistics perspective (see in full below), he's completed six key passes from a deep midfield role – and, in terms of his general passing, he has accrued an accuracy rate of 73.1%. Defensively, he has thrown up 4.43 duels won, 3.57 ball recoveries and 1.14 interceptions per game.

Slot's Thoughts on Bajcetic's Loan Spell

'I think he could become a very important player for us'