Liverpool fans have had plenty to say about Stefan Bajcetic after highlights of his performance for Las Palmas against Barcelona have surfaced on social media. The defensive midfielder came through the Reds' academy, but isn't quite ready to make an impact in the first team just yet. As a result, he's been sent out on loan this season to help his development. First, he was loaned to Red Bull Salzburg for the 2024/25 campaign, but he was recalled in January and instead sent to Las Palmas in Spain for the second half of the season.

So far, the 20-year-old has played four times for the La Liga side and scored one goal, but it was his most recent appearance against Barcelona that has caught the attention of the Liverpool supporters. Keen to keep an eye on how their young prospect is getting on, a video of his highlights have surfaced on X (Twitter) and the Reds supporters are letting their feelings be known on the social media site.

Bajcetic's Performance Against Barcelona

He impressed despite the loss

While Barcelona brushed past Las Palmas with relative ease, beating them 2-0 via goals from Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, Bajcetic still managed to stand out for a solid performance. The side have been struggling following the youngster's arrival and he's lost every league match he's had with them so far, but he's started strongly individually.

That was the case against Barcelona too, as he turned out a solid performance in the middle of the park. He registered 41 touches of the ball throughout the game, playing two passes into the final third and creating a big chance for his side. He also put in a shift defensively, recording three interceptions and five recoveries across the 86 minutes he played. Check out footage of his highlights below:

Liverpool fans were quick to share their opinions too. They're very impressed with what they saw from their young star. One fan took to X and shared their excitement for next season, believing he will play a key role at Anfield. They said: "Gonna be huge for us next season by the looks of it," while another shared that sentiment and posted: "Next season he needs to stay with us."

A third supporter was very impressed with what they saw from Bajcetic and even compared him to one of Liverpool's all-time greatest players, Steven Gerrard, saying: "Looking more like Stevie G all the time."

One fan even wanted to see him back at Anfield as soon as possible, believing Ryan Gravenberch needed support, posting: "Recall him immediately... Gravenberch is running out of steam."

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 23/02/2025