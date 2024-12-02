Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has bizarrely described Liverpool as ‘probably not the best part in the UK’ after his manager, Pep Guardiola, was subject to “You’re getting sacked in the morning!” chants from the Anfield contingent.

Extending the Catalan native’s winless streak to seven outings in all competitions, Arne Slot’s Liverpool put the reigning Premier League champions to the sword in a 2-0 defeat courtesy of goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.

Now sitting at the top of the table, nine points ahead of second-placed Arsenal and 11 in front of Guardiola and his men, Liverpool fans concluded their successful day out on home soil with some jeers towards the under-pressure 53-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Against Liverpool, Guardiola saw his side go seven games without a win for the first time in his managerial career.

Despite recently signing a two-year contract extension in east Manchester, the club’s ponderous run has upped the heat on his shoulders – and, as such, the home fans could be heard singing “You’re getting sacked in the morning!”

In typical Guardiola fashion, all while sporting a wry smile, he held up six fingers as a subtle reminder of his success (six Premier League titles out of seven) since joining England’s top flight in the summer of 2016 from Bayern Munich.

Perhaps a shock inclusion between his side’s posts at Anfield, with him replacing Ederson, Ortega has since defended the actions of his boss. In doing so, he also took a bizarre dig at the city of Liverpool.

“Someone told me before that this area is probably not the best part in the UK. I think he reacted well.”

"When you come to Anfield, you know it will be tough, especially with the situation we're in right now,” he continued. “But I thought we did well. I'm disappointed with the loss, but not in the way we played.

The 32-year-old continued: "Everyone is disappointed, and everyone is trying to find a solution. I'm pretty sure he [Guardiola] will find a solution, and everybody will follow him. You can't tell me we are playing bad football, or that we're not trying our best."

Watch Ortega's full interview below:

Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to make their feelings known about the German goalkeeper’s post-match comments, with one saying “This is a terrible look for both Ortega and City. Very very silly response.”

A couple of fans were in disbelief over what he said. One wrote: “No way he actually said this, did he?” while another stated, “Who does this guy think he is?” A fourth supporter added: “Their heads are all absolutely gone.”

“What a lowlife Ortega is. Liverpool’s chant is just a bit of scouse humour, everyone knows Guardiola isn’t getting sacked. They were having a joke because of how secure he is in his job.”

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, in the wake of his side’s chastening loss to the table toppers, a surprised Guardiola insisted that his six-finger gesture was a reaction to the cold Anfield reception and the aforementioned chants in particular.

"Maybe they are right with the results we've been having. I didn't expect that at Anfield," the former Barcelona chief said. "They didn't do it at 1-0, but at 2-0. Maybe they should've sung it in the past. I didn't expect it from the people from Liverpool, but it's fine."

Manchester City, who have lost 4-0 to Tottenham, 4-1 to Sporting CP and 2-1 to Bournemouth all in November, host sixth-placed Nottingham Forest on Wednesday before travelling to Selhurst Park to face a struggling Crystal Palace.