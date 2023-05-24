F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has given his thoughts on the news that Aston Martin and Honda are to partner up from 2026 at the start of the new era for engine regulations in the sport.

2026 will mark a new chapter in the long history of F1, with 100% sustainable fuels and overhauled engine regulations being swept in as the sport seeks to decarbonise.

It is, of course, in tune with the wider push society is making to try and be more environmentally friendly and, that said, car manufacturers have some of the biggest part to play in achieving a greener future.

As has so often been the case over the years, the technology devised for the championship eventually filters down into road vehicles and Honda have cited the new rules for 2026 as being something they want to be fully involved in, as it will also help them with their wider aims as a manufacturer.

They are teaming up with Aston Martin from 2026 onwards, then, in an exciting-looking pairing and Domenicali is evidently very pleased with the news:

“It is great news for Formula 1 that Honda will partner with Aston Martin to supply power units from 2026.

"This is further evidence that our global platform and growth provides brands with huge potential, and it also shows that our plans to move to sustainable fuels in 2026 is the right approach to offer the automotive world alternative solutions to decarbonise the planet.

"We can all see the incredible commitment Aston Martin has made to our sport and we can’t wait to see the exciting partnership in action, and I want to congratulate both parties on this exciting news.”

Honda have been involved in Red Bull's huge success in recent seasons and will be aiming to bring that to Aston Martin once the team pair up.

2026 is already shaping up to be a really exciting new dawn for F1, with the likes of Audi joining the grid as they take over the Sauber team, whilst Ford are arriving as they partner up with Red Bull Racing in a technical support role.

Big names to add to the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren, and a clear nod both to the direction F1 is heading in, as Domenicali says, as well as the surge in interest the sport has already had - some serious parties want a slice of the F1 action right now.