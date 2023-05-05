F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that he would like to increase the number of Sprint weekends in a season.

The Sprint format was introduced for the 2021 campaign as a way of bringing more meaningful action to a Grand Prix weekend, and it has been revised several times since its arrival.

Indeed, the number of points-paying places on offer has been increased from three to eight, whilst we now have six Sprint weekends in a season rather than three.

The tweaks for 2023, meanwhile, have seen a Sprint qualifying session introduced, dubbed the Sprint Shootout, which sets the grid for the Sprint race itself, whilst qualifying on Friday now sets the starting line-up for the more traditional Grand Prix.

The latest version of Sprint was debuted last weekend in Baku, then, and there are five more to come this year with Austria hosting the next before Spa, Qatar, Austin, and Brazil all have the format as part of their schedules as well.

The number of six Sprint weekends could yet increase further, though, with Stefano Domenicali eyeing a third of the calendar being made up of the new format:

“We don't want to go in a situation where in the future we are going to have all the races with the sprint format," he said.

"We want to keep a limited number of maybe one-third of the calendar in number, and create something special with regard to the competition that we can give a sporting value with trophies and of course, commercial opportunity to these things. I think that's the right way to go.”

Not having a Sprint every weekend will certainly be a popular decision, given the costs alone it would generate to deliver, but whether the teams agree to a bigger number than six in a season remains to be seen.

There's currently set to be 24 races on the schedule next season and a third of that would mean eight Sprints, which would be quite the number.

Indeed, you'd have 32 races effectively in a season, and those eight Sprints added together would actually be equal to the distance of just shy of three extra Grands Prix, so you're looking at nearly a 27 Grand Prix long calendar when all is said and done if such changes go ahead.

As ever, any extra Sprints being introduced would need the prior agreement of all the teams.