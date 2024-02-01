Highlights Leicester City target Stefano Sensi is set to undergo medical today as part of his move from Inter to the King Power Stadium

Transfer expert Romano confirms there is a verbal agreement between the two clubs for a permanent deal, which is reported elsewhere to be worth around £3m.

Sensi's signing would provide a significant boost to manager Enzo Maresca with the Foxes currently leading the way in the Championship.

Leicester City target Stefano Sensi is set to travel to England later today to complete a medical ahead of a move to the King Power Stadium on Deadline Day, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirming the latest developments.

Enzo Maresca has been tasked with securing the Foxes’ immediate promotion back to the Premier League, having been demoted to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The one-time top-flight champions currently lead the way in the second tier and are on course to return to the top flight.

Sensi preparing to undergo medical at Leicester

According to Romano, Sensi is scheduled to travel to Leicester in the next few hours to complete his move to the Championship outfit from Inter.

The transfer expert ensures the two clubs have already verbally agreed on a deal, which will see the 28-year-old depart the San Siro for the King Power Stadium. A few days ago, rumours circulated that suggested Leicester would be paying a fee worth close to £3m to sign Sensi on a permanent deal.

The Italian’s signature would give Maresca a massive boost as he looks to build on the Foxes’ excellent start to the season, which sees them sitting pretty at the top of the Championship. Speaking about the potential transfer, Romano revealed on X:

“Understand Stefano Sensi will travel to England later today in order to complete his move to Leicester City! Travel scheduled in the next hours, Sensi on his way to medical at #LCFC. Inter and Leicester have verbally agreed on fee for permanent transfer.”

Sensi brings experience to Leicester midfield

Leicester already have several strong options in the middle of the park, including Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Harry Winks.

However, Sensi's addition will provide the Foxes with invaluable experience and know-how as they aim to return to the Premier League immediately. Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Dewsbury-Hall has been scouted by Arsenal (29th January), which could hint that a Sensi move could enable the captain’s departure.

However, the Gunners haven’t followed that up with a formal offer, with Leicester set to bolster their ranks without losing any of their top talent during the second half of the season. The East Midlands outfit have already allowed Cesare Casadei to return to parent club Chelsea whilst sanctioning the loan departures of Luke Thomas and Daniel Iversen.

Stefano Sensi - stats compared to other midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.13 78 Assists 0.13 73 Shot-creating actions 3.83 91 Passes attempted 69.81 91 Progressive passes 6.99 88 Progressive passes received 3.70 80 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 01-02-24

Leicester’s upcoming fixtures

Leicester return to Championship action when they host Stoke City at the King Power Stadium on 3rd February.The Foxes then travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford, aiming to extend their lead at the top of the second tier and ensure promotion to the Premier League.

Clashes with Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Leeds United await before Maresca’s side concludes the month with an FA Cup Fifth Round clash at AFC Bournemouth, aiming to test their top-flight credentials.