Highlights Stefon Diggs never seemed satisfied in Buffalo despite his success.

Bills fans supported Diggs, but he still endorsed negative fan comments.

The Bills are retooling their offense without Diggs for the upcoming season.

Last week, the Buffalo Bills finally traded their star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans. Diggs then decided against taking the high road on his way out of town. The wide receiver recently liked a tweet calling the Bills Mafia the worst fan base in the NFL. The tweet in question read:

Bills lowkey got the worst fanbase y'all bitter asf in the comments

Diggs starred for the Bills from 2020 through 2023, making the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons. He will now team with C.J. Stroud on a rapidly rising Texans team. The Texans also amended Diggs' contract after the deal so that he could become a free agent following the 2024 season.

Diggs Never Seemed Happy in Buffalo

The wide receiver achieved success, but it wasn't enough for him

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills initially traded for Diggs in the spring of 2020. The wide receiver had spent the previous year posting cryptic tweets about the Minnesota Vikings and his role in the offense. Over the four years he spent with the Bills, he became one of the best wideouts in the NFL. Diggs led the league in receptions over that four-year span and was in the top five in receiving yards and touchdown catches.

Stefon Diggs 2020 Through 2023 Stat Total NFL Ranking Receptions 445 1st Receiving Yards 5,372 4th Receiving Touchdowns 37 4th

Buffalo achieved success with Diggs in the fold, but could never get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, losing to Patrick Mahomes and company in the 2020, 2021, and 2023 postseasons. Diggs' brother, Dallas Cowboys All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs, would post tweets complaining about the team and his brother's role.

Eventually, Stefon began to post the same kind of cryptic messages that ended his time in

Minnesota. The day before he was dealt to Houston, he responded to a message that claimed Josh Allen didn't need a top flight wideout to have success.

The Bills have one of the most passionate fan bases in the sport, and they've been overwhelmingly supportive of the team despite decades of tough losses. For Diggs to like a tweet claiming that they are the worst fanbase in football has to sting.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Stefon Diggs grew frustrated with his role in Buffalo's offense despite the fact that he saw 644 targets during his time in Western New York, more than all but Davante Adams over that span.

Buffalo will have a new-look offense without Diggs and Gabriel Davis, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Young tight end Dalton Kincaid and running back James Cook will have to become the focal points of the Buffalo offense. The team is also likely to select multiple wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

