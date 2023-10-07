Highlights The NFL has been pushing for international expansion for over 40 years, starting with preseason games and later creating the NFL International Series to play regular season games abroad.

The league currently has three subseries of games played internationally: NFL London Games, NFL Mexico Games, and NFL Germany Games. It has also launched the Global Markets Program to expand its reach in international markets.

Although there has been interest in playing a regular-season game in Australia, the long flight duration and logistical challenges make it a difficult prospect. Brazil and Spain are more realistic possibilities for future international games.

International expansion has been a goal of the NFL for many years, dating back well before the first-ever regular season game outside the United States took place.

While the league has seen vast success with games in the United Kingdom and Mexico, it had yet to advance beyond those borders before hosting games in Germany in 2022. How feasible is Stefon Diggs' recently expressed aspiration of taking football to Australia?

The NFL's International History

The NFL has been experimenting with international play for the better part of the last 40 years. Beginning in 1986, then commissioner Pete Rozelle’s American Bowl took football global, with preseason games being played in Canada, Ireland, Japan, and other nations through 2003.

The league even created a developmental faction, NFL Europe, that functioned from 1995-2007 and saw players such as Kurt Warner, Dante Hall, James Harrison, and Adam Vinatieri ply their trade internationally until their time in the NFL spotlight came.

Shortly after replacing Paul Tagliabue as league commissioner in 2006, Roger Goodell expanded upon previous attempts at overseas competition by creating the NFL International Series, defined by the league as a “dedicated effort to play a consistent schedule of regular season games abroad.”

The first game of this series took place in 2007, which followed the league’s “Fútbol Americano” matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers from two years earlier, which was the first regular season contest to take place outside the United States. Since then, the NFL has continued to create a larger international presence.

Stefon Diggs Believes The NFL Can Keep Expanding

Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs will be participating in his second overseas game when his crew battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5. The ninth-year pro, who caught four passes for 27 yards as a member of the Minnesota Vikings in a 33-16 win over the Cleveland Browns at London's Twickenham Stadium in 2017, wants to see the NFL make even bigger international strides.

Well… this [is] my second time here. I kind of want to explore the world a bit. Maybe some Australia and maybe some Mexico… football in Mexico and Australia might not be bad. Europe’s getting a little bit more football than anybody else… [if the NFL] can make this an international thing, why not try those?

While there are no games in Mexico this season due to renovations at Estadio Azteca, the NFL remains committed to playing there in the future. Australia, however, is a different beast. A minimum 15-hour direct flight compared to even the 10.5-hour flight from Los Angeles to London would be one of many hurdles for teams and players to navigate during the course of a now 18-week campaign.

Can The NFL Work In Australia?

The International Series now has three subseries: the NFL London Games that began with the Giants-Dolphins affair; the NFL Mexico Games, which resumed in 2016 after “Fútbol Americano”; and the NFL Germany Games, which were agreed to ahead of the 2022 regular season.

Despite the difficulties a potential Australia game would present, NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly did mention the league is “studying the possibility of playing a regular-season game in Australia” on ESPN’s The Adam Schefter Podcast in late September. An article posted by Schefter ahead of the episode’s release mentioned Brazil and Spain as more realistic possibilities, perhaps as soon as the 2024-25 season.

One NFL game has been played in Australia: a preseason game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers in Sydney in 1999. According to the New York Times, many of the estimated 60,000 fans in attendance—20,000 fewer than the NFL had hoped to bring in—lamented the game because of "too many stops in the action."

Two NFL franchises currently hold marketing rights to Australia and New Zealand: the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. There are also already eight Australian players in the NFL in 2023, including Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata and punter Arryn Siposs.

