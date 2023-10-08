Highlights Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have been key to Buffalo's success in 2023, with Diggs catching 31 receptions for 399 yards and four touchdowns through four games.

Diggs has been a touchdown machine since arriving in Buffalo in 2020, racking up 33 touchdowns in 53 games over that span.

Diggs is known for his creative touchdown celebrations, including digging a hole, honoring Randy Moss, and channeling his inner Stone Cold Steve Austin.

After a rough start in the team's opening game, the Buffalo Bills have really turned things around and now have their fans excited about their prospects for 2023 again.

While it seemed like Josh Allen might have lost a step after the Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, he has pulled off three straight wins since then, including a blowout of the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 just one week after Miami scored a historic 70 points against the Denver Broncos. That 48-20 Bills win came thanks to Allen and his number one receiver, Stefon Diggs.

Stefon Diggs & Josh Allen Off To Hot Start In 2023

Despite their slow start in the first game, Buffalo has gone on to score 139 points in the first four games of the season. They are only the sixth team to score at least 130 points while giving up less than 60 in the first four games of an NFL season.

According to ESPN, the other five teams all played in the Super Bowl at the end of those respective seasons. Allen has won the NFL Player of the Week twice already this season, and he owes a lot of that to Diggs.

In the first four games of the season, Diggs has recorded 31 receptions for 399 yards and four touchdowns. This means Diggs has caught 30.6% of all of Allen's completions this season for 38% of the team's total receiving yards. He also leads the team in touchdown receptions, with Gabriel Davis the only other player with more than one touchdown through the air. This means Diggs has and will have plenty of chances to perform his famous touchdown celebrations.

Opp Score Receptions Yards TDs New York Jets 16-22 10 102 1 Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 7 66 0 Washington Commanders 37-3 8 111 0 Miami Dolphins 48-20 6 120 3

Stefon Diggs Talks Plans For London Bills Game

If anyone is likely to celebrate with a touchdown dance on Sunday in London, it is Stefon Diggs. Heading into the London game, Diggs has scored 63 touchdowns in his career, which ranks as the seventh most of any active player in the NFL. Those numbers are mostly from his career since leaving the Minnesota Vikings and joining the Bills.

With Buffalo, Diggs has 33 touchdown receptions in just over three seasons. It also helps that the Bills are heading to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have given up the 10th-most receiving touchdowns through the first month.

Diggs feels good about the matchup, and if he can find pay dirt, he said he has something special planned for the British fans in attendance in London.

"I've been working on it. I've been working on it, had do a little research. You'll see a little something, a little something. I gotta score first. [I researched] some local football, real football celebrations, so we'll see."

Stefon Diggs' Best Touchdown Celebrations

Stefon Digs A Hole

The Stefon Diggs touchdown celebrations began in his rookie season. This was way back in 2015 while Diggs was still playing for the Vikings and as the season wore on, Diggs began to consistently pull out his go-to touchdown celebration.

In this celebration, he would stop after scoring and then pull out an imaginary shovel and start digging a hole. It seemed strange to see at the time, but Diggs was just playing off his last name.

Stefon Honors A Legend

Stefon Diggs stepped right into the WR1 role for the Minnesota Vikings when they drafted him out of Maryland in 2015. By 2017, he had cemented himself as a star, but he also showed he wasn't overlooking the men who paved the way.

In the first game of the season, a Monday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the Vikings honored one of their best of all time—Randy Moss. However, Diggs had his own idea on how to honor the iconic wideout.

He caught two touchdown passes from Sam Bradford, both in the second quarter as the Vikings ran off with a 29-19 victory. Diggs, who finished with seven receptions for 93 yards in the game, celebrated his first touchdown of the game by mimicking Moss' iconic touchdown celebration for the Vikings' faithful.

Stefon's Salute To The Troops

On November 12, 2017, Stefon Diggs came back home. The Vikings played the Washington Commanders on the road in Diggs' first game back home in the DMV since he played college football at Maryland. He ended up catching four balls for 78 yards and one touchdown, and he finished that score with a homecoming celebration.

The NFL was honoring the troops with military camouflage and ribbon decals as part of the Salute to Service campaign. Diggs saw the bag on the goalpost and leaped into the air, grabbing the goal post and hugging it for several seconds before he dropped down.

He got an unsportsmanlike conduct call for the touchdown celebration, but he told the Pioneer Press it was his own way to salute the service and send a message to his friends and family in attendance during his homecoming.

Stefon Punts The Ball

In 2022, Pat McAfee, a former NFL punter, made a bet with Stefon Diggs. He told the receiver that if he punted the ball into the upper level after a touchdown, he would donate $25,0000 to any charity that Diggs wanted.

Ever since Diggs entered the NFL, the wideout had been known to punt the ball into the stands after scoring a touchdown, and most of his punts went a long ways up into the stands, so smart money says Diggs won that bet with McAfee.

Stefon Diggs Channels Stone Cold Steve Austin

In the second quarter of the Buffalo's Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins—in which Diggs went for 120 yards and three scores—Josh Allen found his top target in the end zone for a five yard touchdown pass.

After he caught the ball, Diggs celebrated in the back of the end zone by grabbing two beers from the fans in the stands and smashing them together, spraying beer everywhere. It was a clear homage to Stone Cold Steve Austin of WWE fame.

