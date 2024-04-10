Highlights Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans, and the Buffalo Bills received a 2025 second-round pick in return.

The Texans' receiving core includes Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and Dalton Schultz, with the addition of RB Joe Mixon.

Buffalo could be eying Brandon Aiyuk, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, Michael Thomas, or OBJ as potential replacements for Diggs.

After weeks of being the center of trade talks following his cryptic tweets and antics, Stefon Diggs was traded by the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans.

Diggs is set to join a loaded Texans' offense that saw an exciting breakout in 2023 behind an all-time rookie campaign from quarterback, C.J. Stroud. Houston's receiving core features Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and Dalton Schultz. Prior to the Diggs trade, the Texans also added Pro-Bowl running back, Joe Mixon in free agency.

Buffalo received a 2025 second-round pick in the trade and will likely use that pick to make a move for a new top receiving option for Josh Allen. With their receiving core now featuring Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakur, and Mack Hollins, the Bills will gauge trade targets and free agent candidates for a new WR1.

Here are five options for the Bills that could replace Diggs.

5 Possible Replacements for Stefon Diggs

Some big shoes to fill in Buffalo

Replacing a receiver that reach four consecutive Pro Bowls with the team won't be an easy task, but there are plenty of playmakers available in the market that could fill in nicely.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

As Buffalo searches for a new leading receiver, a trade target for the Bills could be disgruntled San Francisco 49ers' receiver, Brandon Aiyuk.

After posing back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023, Aiyuk and the 49ers have had some troubles in reaching an agreement on a new contract, with reports claiming the two sides are far from reaching an agreement on a new deal.

Brandon Aiyuk 2023 Stats Category Stat NFL Rank Targets 105 29th Receptions 75 T-21st Rec.Yards 1,342 7th Yards/Rec. 17.9 2nd Rec. TDs 7 T-5th

As the Bills gauge the trade market, Aiyuk could be near the top of the list of Diggs replacements for Buffalo. Aiyuk could step in as Buffalo's top option next to Samuel and Shakur. Along with being the number-one option, Aiyuk could possibly see an elevated ceiling being a true number one without the target shares with fellow Pro Bowlers in George Kittle and Deebo Samuel in San Francisco.

A trade for Aiyuk could cost a bit more than Diggs, given Aiyuk is just 26 years old, but the Bills could make a deal work while including the second-rounder they received from Houston for Diggs. Following a trade for Aiyuk, Buffalo would likely work out contract restructuring within their roster to extend Aiyuk on a long-term deal.

Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens

Looking to the free agent market, the Bills could see Odell Beckham Jr. as a potential option to replace Diggs as a top option for the first time since his time with the Cleveland Browns.

In 2023, Beckham Jr. proved the ability to remain healthy, appearing in 14 games for Baltimore in his first season since 2021. Last season with the Ravens, Beckham was a reliable target for Lamar Jackson, catching 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns. Beckham Jr. recorded his highest yards per game mark since 2020, averaging 40.4 yards per game in just six starts.

As Beckham Jr. looks for his next team, the Bills could be an option, as he would have the opportunity as the team's top target and prove he still has some of the magic he flashed in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Buffalo would be an enticing spot for Beckham and could shine alongside Allen in the Bills' offense with the possibility of being a WR1 for the first time since 2019.

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

Another veteran free agent option for the Bills could be Cincinnati Bengals' receiver, Tyler Boyd.

Boyd is a free agent after spending the last eight seasons with the Bengals, where he recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019. Boyd has spent the last several seasons behind Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase and could re-emerge as a number one or two option in Buffalo.

Adding Boyd could be a solid veteran pickup for the Bills, being a low-risk, high-upside option for a Buffalo offense with a huge need at receiver. Boyd could mentor an otherwise inexperienced receiving core and be a top option next to Allen.

Signing Boyd would likely be a cheap option for the Bills, and they could sign him to a multi-year deal if Buffalo elects to sure-up their receiving core for the long-term following the loss of Diggs. The 29-year-old, Boyd, has plenty left in the tank to step in as a number-one option for the Bills in 2024.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Another trade option for Buffalo is Bengals' wideout Higgins, who has been garnering trade interest from around the NFL after being franchise tagged at the start of the offseason.

Higgins, like Aiyuk, is an exciting, young receiver with potential as a top option in Buffalo’s offense.

Higgins has been linked to teams around the NFL in trade rumors, with reports stating he is unhappy with the two sides being unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

Trading for Higgins could have a similar price tag to the Diggs trade, with Buffalo having the option to use the second-round pick they acquired for Diggs. The Bills could also pair additional picks, as they have the 28th and 60th overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft if need be. Going into 2024, Higgins will play under the franchise tender worth $21.86 million fully guaranteed.

If the Bills could manage to clear the cap space for a deal, Buffalo could extend Higgins to pair him with Allen for the long-term. At just 25-years-old, Higgins could be a solution for the present and future as an anchor of Buffalo’s receiving core and keep Super Bowl hopes alive for the Bills, as he could find himself posting a career-year with Allen in their pass-heavy offense.

In Buffalo, Higgins could be a cornerstone to the offense going forward if the Bills can manage to make a move on the Bengals' receiver.

Michael Thomas, New Orelans Saints

A third veteran free agent option for Buffalo is former All-Pro receiver, Michael Thomas.

Over the last several seasons, Thomas has battled through injuries and saw limited action in 2023, recording 39 catches for 448 yards, adding one receiving touchdown in seven starts for the New Orleans Saints.

From 2016-2019, Thomas was one of the best receivers in football, recording four straight 1000-yard seasons with two first-team All Pro selections during that span.

Michael Thomas Stats in His Prime Season Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2016 1,137 9 2017 1,245 5 2018 1,405 9 2019 1,725 9

Going to Buffalo could be a good move for both sides, with Thomas getting a fresh start with consistent quarterback play with Allen, while the Bills get a cheap, veteran option at receiver, with the upside of a number-one receiver.

Thomas is a low-risk option for the Bills that could pay off sooner rather than later if he can replicate some of the magic he displayed in New Orleans.

In New Orleans, Thomas saw somewhat of a rotating door at quarterback following Drew Brees’ retirement. Allen could be what Thomas has been missing over the last several seasons with the Saints.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac