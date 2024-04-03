Highlights Stefon Diggs faces his former team, the Buffalo Bills, in 2024, setting up an intriguing matchup in his first season with the Texans.

The Texans vs. Cowboys matchup will showcase Stefon Diggs vs. his brother Trevon Diggs, a long-awaited duel fans have been eager to see.

Stefon Diggs will also go head-to-head against his original team, the Minnesota Vikings, in what will be a significant homecoming game.

Now that Stefon Diggs is headed down south to suit up for the Houston Texans after being traded by the Buffalo Bills, the 2023 AFC South champions are set to have one of the most entertaining schedules in the NFL next season.

Diggs probably had the best four years of his career during his time in Buffalo, with 445 receptions, 5,372 yards, and 37 TDs, which earned him four consecutive Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro honors. Now, on a young, exciting Texans' roster, Diggs will be the focal point of several must-watch games in 2024.

From a matchup against his brother to facing both of his former teams, the Texans are likely to receive a plethora of primetime games. Not to mention, who doesn't want to watch C.J. Stroud after his stellar rookie campaign?

Let's dive into the most entertaining matchups on Houston's 2024 schedule now that Diggs is a Texan.

Related What the Stefon Diggs Trade Means for Texans, Bills The four-time Pro-Bowl WR joins forces with quarterback C.J. Stroud and a blossoming Texans' offense.

Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans

Diggs takes on his former team

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oftentimes, fans have to wait at least a couple of years before seeing a star player take on their former team after being traded, but we get this mouth-watering matchup in Diggs' first season in Houston.

Texans Offseason - Major Additions Player Position AAV Final Year Danielle Hunter Edge $24.5M 2025 Stefon Diggs WR $18.8M 2027 Dalton Schultz TE $12M 2026 Azeez Al-Shaair LB $11.33M 2026 Denico Autry Edge $10M 2025 Joe Mixon RB $8.5M 2026

This matchup would potentially be more entertaining if the game was in Buffalo, as it would be interesting to see how Bills' fans welcomed him in his return. After Diggs took part in an exchange on X questioning quarterback Josh Allen's ability to succeed without the star wideout, it's safe to say there would be some mixed reactions from the Bills Mafia.

Stroud has already proven himself capable without a top-10 receiver on the roster, whereas Allen truly came into his element when Diggs arrived in Buffalo. The concerns for Allen are fair considering he's lost his WR1 and WR2 this offseason, but this matchup affords the Bills' QB a chance to shift the narrative if he can outperform Stroud.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Moving on from Stefon Diggs will require a massive adjustment from Josh Allen. From 2020-2023, Diggs accounted for roughly 27 percent of Allen's targets, 29 percent of his completions, 31 percent of his passing yards, and 27 percent of his passing TDs.

The exact dates of the 2024 schedule are yet to be released, but it would be criminal if this matchup wasn't given a primetime slot.

Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys

Diggs vs Diggs

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Outside a pair of Pro Bowl appearances, the Diggs brothers have yet to face eachother in an NFL game, and that's finally set to change in 2024 (barring injuries).

The Stefon vs Trevon matchup was set to debut last season as the Bills played a road game in Dallas in 2023, but the younger Diggs brother had to miss the contest due to a torn ACL.

Trevon is set to be back healthy for the 2024 season, and fans will finally get to see the brothers face off for the first time in their careers. While it might not have the same prowess as a Travis Kelce vs Jason Kelce Super Bowl matchup, the fact that the two brothers will be going directly up against one another on the field at the same time should be incredibly exciting to watch.

Furthermore, although it's not an established rivalry by any means, this might be the first time Houston has a good enough roster to compete for the claim of being the best team in Texas. Houston is 2-4 against Dallas all-time, but Diggs will look to turn that around against his brother in 2024.

Houston Texans @ Minnesota Vikings

Diggs faces two former teams in his first season with Houston

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Having spent the first five years of his professional career in Minnesota, Diggs has faced the Vikings only once in his career after departing for the Bills. In that lone matchup against the team that drafted him, Diggs finished with 12 receptions and 128 receiving yards.

Despite his impressive stats, Minnesota came away with a 33-30 win in overtime. Despite Diggs facing Minnesota once before, Vikings fans never got a true "homecoming" considering the game was played in Buffalo.

This will be the first time Diggs has played in U.S. Bank Stadium since 2019, and his first time in front of the Minnesota faithful after leaving for Buffalo.

Furthermore, this is a matchup between two teams that recently completed a trade swapping draft picks and launching Minnesota into the 23rd spot on the draft board, where Houston was originally slated to pick from.

While this will be a homecoming for Diggs, this also serves as a homecoming for edge rusher Danielle Hunter, who signed a two-year, $49 million contract with the Texans after spending eight seasons with the Vikings. Houston's Hunter signing also came after the Vikings swiped Jonathan Greenard from the Texans in free agency, meaning Houston and Minnesota will both be playing against their 2023 sack kings in this matchup.

Although the league won't release the official schedule with dates and primetime matchups until early May, NFL fans have a lot to look forward to with the Texans' schedule in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.