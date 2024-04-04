Highlights The Houston Texans traded for WR Stefon Diggs, boosting their receiving corps for QB C.J. Stroud.

The Buffalo Bills got a 2025 2nd round pick in return, though they continue to lose key players this offseason, including WR Gabe Davis.

The Texans could become an offensive juggernaut with Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz, and Joe Mixon starting on offense with Stroud.

The AFC playoff picture got a big shake up on Wednesday, as the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills completed a blockbuster trade that will see Stefon Diggs team up with young phenom C.J. Stroud as the Texans make their push into the upper echelon of Super Bowl contenders.

Stefon Diggs Trade Compensation Bills Receive Texans Receive 2025 2nd-round pick WR Stefon Diggs 2024 6th-round pick 2025 5th-round pick

The Texans now have a WR1 to play alongside the breakout receiver tandem of Nico Collins and Tank Dell, who both flourished as Stroud's top options in the passing game last year. Combined with tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Joe Mixon, the Texans could usurp the Miami Dolphins for the title of "most explosive offense" in 2024.

The Bills, meanwhile, are suffering perhaps their biggest loss in an offseason full of them. Gabe Davis departed for the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the offseason, Pro Bowl defensive backs Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and Micah Hyde are no longer with the team, and starting center Mitch Morse left in free agency.

After four consecutive AFC East titles, Buffalo may have a hard time living up to their reputation next season. We've already seen what much of the NFL world thinks of the trade, and now, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at how both the Texans and Bills should be feeling now that the dust has settled.

Texans Receive: WR Stefon Diggs, Day 3 Draft Compensation

Houston beefs up its receiving corps while C.J. Stroud plays on his rookie contract

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On paper, the Texans are better because of this trade. Now, that isn't mind-bending analysis, but Diggs doesn't fill a chasm-sized need on this roster.

Nico Collins proved plenty capable of handling WR1 duties in Stroud's rookie season, and he's going into the final year of his own rookie contract. The Texans are going to need to pay up to keep a 25-year-old receiver who just averaged a gargantuan 16.2 yards per reception on 80 catches last year.

Across from him, Nathaniel "Tank" Dell was in the midst of a historic month-long stretch before suffering a broken left fibula on a freak play in Week 13 that prematurely ended his rookie season. From Weeks 9-12, Dell posted 25 receptions, 369 yards, and five touchdowns as the Robin to Collins' Batman.

Beyond their stars, the team's depth at receiver is also impressive. The Texans brought back wideout Noah Brown on a one-year deal after he proved capable of handling WR3 duties (a career-high 567 yards in 2023), and they still have veteran Robert Woods and former second-round pick John Metchie III on the roster.

At tight end, the team re-signed Dalton Schultz earlier this offseason after he posted a career-high in yards per reception (10.8) as Stroud's TE1 in 2023. A few days later, the team traded for Cincinnati Bengals stalwart Joe Mixon, who will immediately step into the RB1 role as a three-down back next to Stroud.

To make a long story short, the Texans were already loaded at the skill positions on offense. With Bobby Slowik sticking around as offensive coordinator after being a heavily-pursued head coaching target, Houston was already a top-10 offense on paper.

Diggs' value to this team, then, won't be as an unquestioned WR1 for a young quarterback, like he was acquired by the Bills to be for Josh Allen years ago. Instead, he'll function as a high-volume, possession target for Stroud, drawing a lot of high-leverage attention away from Collins and company.

Texans' Offensive Starters, 2023 Receiving Stats Player Rec. Yards YAC TDs Target Rating Stefon Diggs 107 1,183 399 8 94.9 Nico Collins 80 1,297 549 8 129.6 Tank Dell 47 709 152 7 113.7 Dalton Schultz 59 635 259 5 97.5 Joe Mixon 52 376 463 3 100.3

Slowik tends to run different personnel looks depending on the defense he's facing, but you can be sure the Texans will be among the league-leaders in "11 personnel" (three wide receivers, one tight end, one running back) next season. Asking any defense to cover that quintet—which has a brilliant maestro in Stroud—is a near-futile endeavor.

Diggs has cap hits ranging from $18-$20 million over the next four seasons, and his $18.5 million cap hit in 2024 is fully guaranteed (and ranks second on the team, behind left tackle Laremy Tunsil). However, he comes with no dead money after this year, so the Texans can move on from him at any time without repercussions.

All in all, Diggs is an expensive luxury for a young, talented team. When you have a superstar quarterback on a rookie-scale deal, though, expensive luxuries are the kinds of moves you can afford to make. For the price of a future second-round pick, Diggs (and a few late-round selections) is an impressive haul.

It isn't earth-shattering analysis, but the Texans are better on paper with Diggs.

Texans Trade Grade: A

Bills Receive: 2025 2nd Round Pick

Buffalo cashes in on their expensive WR1

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

There's less to say about the Bills' return in this deal, since all they got for their troubles was a second-round pick that is going to convey in a year in which the Texans will likely be one of the best teams in the league.

Trading Diggs to another AFC contender feels a bit like shooting yourself in the foot, but the Bills know firsthand how difficult Diggs' antics can be to deal with. They were clearly just happy to get him out of the building, despite the fact that even general manager Brandon Beane would admit that moving Diggs "probably" didn't make the team better.

Still, trading away your WR1 in the same offseason in which you lost your WR2 isn't exactly "Executive of the Year" roster management. Josh Allen may be a top-five quarterback in the NFL, but his top options in the passing game next season (as the roster currently stands) are Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Dalton Kincaid. Buffalo isn't bereft of receiving talent, but that isn't the Murderer's Row the Texans will be trotting out on offense next year.

Of course, excuses will be hard to come by after Patrick Mahomes just won his second consecutive Super Bowl sans Tyreek Hill. Last year's effort was particularly impressive, since no one outside of tight end Travis Kelce or rookie receiver Rashee Rice posted even 500 receiving yards.

The Bills will have to assume a massive $31 million dead cap hit from this trade, meaning they actually lost cap space as a result of this move. Diggs' dead cap is the largest hit on the Bills' 2024 roster, surpassing Allen's $30.3 million number.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Stefon Diggs' single-season $31.096 million dead cap hit is the largest ever for a non-quarterback, and the sixth-largest dead cap number in NFL history, following Russell Wilson ($53M), Matt Ryan ($40.5M), Aaron Rodgers ($40.3M), Tom Brady ($35.1M), and Carson Wentz ($33.8M).

Still, there's some wisdom in moving off Diggs now, as he's still got plenty of value heading into his age-30 season. The Bills also chose not to split his dead cap hit over multiple years, which will give them far more financial freedom beyond this upcoming season.

It's hard to say the Bills are effectively "punting" on the 2024 season when Josh Allen is their quarterback, but they're clearly treating it as a retooling year after falling short of the ultimate goal in each of Diggs' four seasons with the team.

The 2024 draft class is replete with receiving talent, with three of GMS' top five big board slots going to WRs, though Buffalo will be hard-pressed to even come close to replacing Diggs' production.

Trading away an expensive receiver towards the tail-end of his prime and getting a day-two draft pick in return wasn't the worst possible outcome as they looked to conclude the Diggs saga. Still, having to fork over a couple of picks of their own doesn't help matters, and they'll be demonstrably worse next season without their WR1.

Bills Trade Grade: C-

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac, unless stated otherwise.