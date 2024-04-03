Highlights The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills agreed to a trade involving All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs.

The Texans now have Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell as receiving options for C.J. Stroud.

The NFL world is having a field day on Twitter in reaction to the blockbuster deal.

The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills completed a blockbuster trade Wednesday morning, agreeing to a deal that will send receiver Stefon Diggs to Texas in exchange for draft compensation.

Stefon Diggs Trade Compensation Bills Receive Texans Receive 2025 second-round pick WR Stefon Diggs 2024 sixth-round pick 2025 fifth-round pick

The move will have seismic consequences for the AFC playoff picture, as the Texans now have a WR1 to pair with rookie sensation C.J. Stroud and the breakout receiver tandem of Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

The Bills, meanwhile, have now lost both of their top two wide receivers, as Gabe Davis departed for the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the offseason. They'll likely take a step back after four consecutive AFC East crowns.

Given Diggs' bold personality and standing in the upper echelon of NFL wide receivers, there were plenty of posts all over social media as news of the trade broke. These are some of the best reactions from the NFL world on the Stefon Diggs trade.

Related What the Stefon Diggs Trade Means for Texans, Bills The four-time Pro-Bowl WR joins forces with quarterback C.J. Stroud and a blossoming Texans' offense.

Best Reactions to Stefon Diggs Trade

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL world was abuzz all Wednesday morning and afternoon after the news broke. The following collection will be updated as more and more players, pundits, and fans chime in.

Stefon Diggs Hinted at Trade on Tuesday Night

Clearly, Diggs knew something was in the works. He voiced his displeasure with the Bills' offensive system repeatedly towards the end of last season, and now Josh Allen will have to quarterback an offense with Khalil Shakir as his WR1... yikes.

Antonio Brown Has His Sources

Antonio Brown has been a mercurial figure since forcing his way out of Pittsburgh, but credit where credit is due: he was on this three weeks before it became official. Perhaps a future as Adam Schefter's greatest rival awaits him yet.

Diggs' New Texans Teammates Are Thrilled

New Texans running back Joe Mixon is clearly thrilled to be teaming up with his old AFC foil. He's making it sound like this was in the works for weeks... maybe this is where AB got his scoop?

Stefon's Brother Is Excited

It's pretty funny that after all the speculation, Stefon ended up in Texas, but with the Texans instead of the Dallas Cowboys. The two teams will play each other this year. Perhaps Trevon will shadow his brother?

The AFC South Is In Danger

In all fairness to Christian Kirk, he's been excellent as the Jacksonville Jaguars' WR1 since being panned for his four-year, $84 million contract. Still, he and Gabe Davis don't exactly hold a candle to Diggs, Collins, and Dell.

Texans Legend J.J. Watt Is Hyped

J.J. Watt had to carry some pretty bad Texans teams during his prime. More than anyone, he can appreciate Houston prying its Super Bowl contention window wide open.

No Vacations In The NFL

Imagine this: Raheem Mostert is taking a well-earned vacation after getting a contract extension, only to go on Twitter and see that the Miami Dolphins are no longer the AFC's offensive juggernaut.

The Texans Are Going To Be Good

Looks like the Kansas City Chiefs are going to have some fresh competition for AFC Supremacy this year.

The Bills Are Lacking Weapons

There are few guaranteed things in the NFL, but if Josh Allen leads the league in passing AND receiving yards next year, that elusive MVP trophy will (probably) be his.

Role Players Will Have To Step Up For Buffalo

At just an $8 million average annual salary, at least Curtis Samuel will be one of the cheapest WR1s in the NFL.

The WR Trade Carousel Is Just Getting Started

Tee Higgins, Davante Adams, Brandon Aiyuk... buckle up, because this offseason has only just begun.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac, unless stated otherwise.