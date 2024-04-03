This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Bills acquired Stefon Diggs for a second-round pick while the Texans received some draft capital of their own alongside the star wideout.

Houston lands an elite WR in Diggs, giving up minimal draft picks in exchange for solidifying their receiving corps.

Diggs will be teaming up with C.J. Stroud as well as fellow receivers Tank Dell and Nico Collins.

The Buffalo Bills are finalizing a deal to send wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for draft-pick compensation, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, the compensation Buffalo is set to receive includes a 2025 second-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings, while the Texans will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick on top of the elite wide receiver.

Stefon Diggs Trade Compensation Bills Receive Texans Receive 2025 second-round pick Stefon Diggs 2024 sixth-round pick 2025 fifth-round pick

With the trade, the Texans not only get a massive boost to an already talented offense that included Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and Dalton Schultz, but the Bills get some extra draft capital to use towards their next move, and they also free up a ton of cash.

According to Spotrac, Buffalo gets off $19 million in 2024 cash by moving Diggs, which is about the same amount they'd have to pay a rookie replacement over a four-year deal, should the Bills use their Diggs trade compensation to move up in the draft and select a wideout in what is an absolutely stacked class at the position, with three WRs sitting in the top five of GMS' big board for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Diggs spent his four most productive NFL years with Buffalo, totaling four Pro Bowls, two- All-Pros, 445 receptions, 5,372 yards, and 37 TDs over his time in Western New York.

However, Diggs had his smallest yardage output as a Bill in 2023, and was clearly frustrated by the fact that he faded into the background over the final half of the season as the Bills relied more on their running game to punch their playoff ticket.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.