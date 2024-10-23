West Ham United have raised internal concerns over technical director Tim Steidten’s summer spending spree of over £100m, following a disappointing start to their Premier League campaign, The Guardian has reported.

The Hammers were one of the busiest clubs in the division during the summer, investing heavily in nine new signings to support Julen Lopetegui’s first season at the London Stadium.

The likes of Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were brought in to strengthen the defence, while Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug arrived to bolster the attack.

However, the club's summer investments have so far delivered minimal results, as the Hammers sit 15th in the Premier League table, with just eight points from eight matches.

A humiliating 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend has raised serious doubts about West Ham’s high expectations this season, despite finishing the transfer window as one of the top six spenders in the Premier League.

Steidten ‘Influential’ in Fullkrug Signing

German yet to score since joining from Dortmund

According to The Guardian, Steidten is now being questioned about summer recruitment, including the signing of Fullkrug, who has yet to score in the Premier League and has been sidelined with an Achilles issue since August.

“Internal questions have been asked about recruitment after a summer spend of over £100m. “Tim Steidten, the technical director, was influential in the signing of the Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug, who has not scored since joining from Borussia Dortmund for £27.5m. “The 31-year-old has been out since August with a persistent Achilles problem.”

Since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund in August, Fullkrug has made just three substitute appearances in the league, clocking 63 minutes on the pitch.

Reports have surfaced that the Hammers are already exploring the possibility of signing a new striker in January, due to increasing concerns over the 31-year-old’s fitness.

Lopetegui, speaking to the media last week, admitted he was uncertain about Fullkrug’s return date and will likely continue to rely on Michail Antonio up front for the time being.

The Jamaican forward has started the last three Premier League games as a lone striker, contributing two goals during this run.

Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund Stats (2023/24) Games 46 Goals 16 Assists 10 Minutes per goal 225 Minutes played 3,605

Fullkrug enjoyed a prolific season for Dortmund last term, scoring 12 goals and helping them reach the Champions League final, netting once in the knockout stages against Paris Saint-Germain.

Lopetegui Eyes Paqueta Decision

Hammers star under pressure

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui is reportedly considering drastic changes to his starting line-up, with Lucas Paqueta and Alphonse Areola potentially facing the axe, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

With four losses and two draws in the Premier League after eight games, the Hammers are expected to shake things up ahead of their home clash with Manchester United.

Paqueta and Areola are believed to be among the ‘high-profile’ players who could be dropped before Sunday's game.

Areola ranks third among all West Ham players in Premier League minutes this season (675), while Paqueta ranks seventh, with 591 minutes played.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-10-24.