West Ham United sporting director Tim Steidten wanted to appoint Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim instead of Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes in the summer, according to Sami Mokbel.

The Hammers explored recruiting the Portuguese tactician, who was reportedly the first choice of sporting director Tim Steidten, before owner David Sullivan decided his £17m release clause was too high.

According to Mokbel, Lopetegui’s appointment was driven by Sullivan, while Steidten 'would have preferred a more dynamic coach’ ahead of a major summer for West Ham. Amorim fit the bill, having won the Portuguese league title twice in the last three seasons and been described as 'elite', but Hammers sources insist that the overall first option was Lopetegui.

A busy transfer window saw the Hammers splash out close to £140m on nine new arrivals, with Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, and Niclas Fullkrug being the three most expensive signings, while Carlos Soler and Jean-Clair Todibo joined on initial loan deals.

The summer spending spree has so far failed to deliver immediate results though. Five games in, West Ham sit 14th in the Premier League, with four points from five matches. Saturday’s 3-0 loss to London rivals Chelsea handed Lopetegui the unwanted record of being the first West Ham manager in history to lose his first three home games at the start of a season, with Jacob Steinberg suggesting the Spaniard is under "massive pressure".

Lopetegui Given West Ham Ultimatum

Three games to save his job

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, West Ham have issued an ultimatum to the under-fire Lopetegui, giving him three games to improve results at the London Stadium.

The West Ham hierarchy will reportedly be closely monitoring the Spanish manager in their next three fixtures against Brentford, Ipswich Town, and Tottenham Hotspur, hoping Lopetegui will turn things around after a lacklustre start to the season.

The 57-year-old, who signed a reported two-year deal with an option for a third year at the London Stadium, made his return to English football one year after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2023.

Lopetegui arrived at West Ham with plenty of European pedigree – he led Sevilla to UEFA Europa League glory in 2019/20 and briefly managed Real Madrid in 2018. Since leaving Wolves, the Spanish manager had been out of a job for nearly a year and now faces a challenging month ahead shortly after returning to management.

Julen Lopetegui West Ham Record (2024) Games 6 Wins 2 Draws 1 Losses 3 Goals scored 6 Goals conceded 9 Points per match 1.17

Lopetegui ‘Not Convinced’ by Todibo

Yet to start in the Premier League

GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that Lopetegui is not yet convinced about introducing summer arrival Jean-Clair Todibo into his Premier League starting line-up, after the defender’s Carabao Cup performance against Bournemouth failed to impress the West Ham boss.

Todibo was substituted at half-time and is now waiting to discover where he stands in the pecking order at the club, having only played seven minutes of top-flight football so far this season.

The French centre-back was courted by several top European clubs this summer, including Manchester United and Juventus, before West Ham secured the 24-year-old’s signature on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy in late August.

Todibo missed just 10 league games in his previous three seasons at Nice.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-09-24.