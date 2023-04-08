Cristian Stellini and Roberto De Zerbi were given red cards in the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.
There was needle between the two managers before the game had even started.
Cameras picked up De Zerbi angrily pointing at Stellini after they shared a handshake prior to kick-off.
They were both given red cards after an altercation in the second half.
It all kicked off on the sidelines with the game locked at 1-1 just before the hour-mark.
De Zerbi was heavily involved and was given a straight red card.
Stellini appeared to stay out of the scuffle but also received his marching orders. He was baffled after being sent off.
More to follow...