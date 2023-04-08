This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Cristian Stellini and Roberto De Zerbi were given red cards in the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

There was needle between the two managers before the game had even started.

Cameras picked up De Zerbi angrily pointing at Stellini after they shared a handshake prior to kick-off.

VIDEO: Stellini and De Zerbi clash before kick-off

They were both given red cards after an altercation in the second half.

It all kicked off on the sidelines with the game locked at 1-1 just before the hour-mark.

De Zerbi was heavily involved and was given a straight red card.

Stellini appeared to stay out of the scuffle but also received his marching orders. He was baffled after being sent off.

VIDEO: Stellini and De Zerbi given red cards in Spurs vs Brighton

More to follow...