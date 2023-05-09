Steph Curry came under constant fire from noted broadcaster Skip Bayless last night as the Golden State Warriors fell behind 3-1 in their series with the Los Angeles Lakers.

There can be no doubting the impact that Steph Curry has had on the game of basketball. Whilst the three-point line has been around in the professional game since 1961 in the American Basketball League and then brought in to the NBA in the late 1970s, it’s no coincidence that the popularity of the three-pointer has emerged at the same time that Curry has become so great at it.

You need only look at his 2015 and 2016 seasons, both of which he won league MVP, the second of which as the first and so far only unanimous player in history to do so, as well as his incredible overall proficiency to see just how he has managed to establish himself as arguably the greatest shooter (which is different from scorer) in NBA history.

However, as prolific as he can be, even he isn’t immune to having some off-nights sometimes, and that was pretty evident last night as his Golden State Warriors fell 104-101 to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena to trail the series 3-1, with Curry missing a late three that would have given them the lead with under 20 seconds to play.

Video: Steph Curry misses potential game-winning shot:

Skip Bayless rails on Steph Curry after staggering performance

His miss was emblematic of a very bad night for Curry, who went 3-14 from 3-point range (so whilst he might have missed the one late, scoring just one of his other shots would have been pretty crucial to them getting the win), and taking to Twitter to comment throughout the night, noted broadcaster Skip Bayless couldn’t stop himself from tearing into Curry for his display from deep:

Everybody is allowed to have an off-night every once in a while, you just have to hope that it doesn’t happen during pretty big moments, like last year when he went 0-9 in Game 5 of the finals against the Boston Celtics last year (although thankfully they came out with the win both that night and in the series, so it’s easy to forget about), or indeed last night with their team now staring down the barrel of elimination.

Let’s just hope he’s a lot better in their next outing or it might well be that the Warriors are going to be heading home sooner than they perhaps had planned.