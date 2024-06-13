Highlights Stephen A. Smith's criticism highlights Leonard's struggles with consistency and injury, potentially impacting his legacy.

The NBA is a league full of rising and falling superstars, and thus the conversation surrounding who is and isn’t a star is always rampant among the media. During NBA Countdown, Stephen A Smith offered the following take on Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George:

“Nobody on the planet knows what it’s like to play without a star [more] than Paul George.”

Receiving a lot of attention for being a shot at current Clipper Kawhi Leonard, Smith is no stranger to controversial opinions.

The shot at the well-established NBA star is par for the course for a voice like Smith’s, but with the Clippers still having yet to make it out of the West or even make the conference finals in multiple seasons, could Smith be onto something? Here’s a look at why Smith may have a point in that Leonard may not be the superstar he’s perceived to be.

Leonard’s Availability Has Become a Liability

Despite quality play on the court, Leonard has spent too much time stuck off the court

By all accounts, Leonard seems like a player who should be considered not only a star but a superstar. A seven-time All-Defensive team member, six-time All-NBA team member and All-Star, and a two-time NBA Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year (receiving votes in 6 seasons total), Leonard has even received MVP votes in six of his seasons in the league (despite never winning the award).

Leonard Comparison Team PPG RPG APG SPG FG% Raptors 26.6 7.3 3.3 1.8 49.6 Clippers 24.8 6.5 4.4 1.6 50.4

Since arriving in Los Angeles, though, Leonard has yet to reach the same level of play that he put on display with the Toronto Raptors, although he has rounded out his game a little more. He’s also struggled mightily to stay healthy enough to play consistently. Aside from missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Leonard has spent four seasons with the Clippers.

During those four seasons, he played in a total of 229 games. With each season being 82 games, Leonard’s missed 99 games as a Clipper.

That’s more than an entire season’s worth of basketball, added to the season he already missed in 2021-22. If the best ability is availability, Leonard has a long way to go before adding that to his long list of accolades.

If he can stay healthy, Leonard is a bonafide superstar with a track record over a mile long to prove it. That’s a big ask, though, and if the Clippers’ lack of real success continues, it could very well end up as a massive stain on the otherwise indisputably talented Leonard's decorated career.