Stephen Bunting has shared an emotional response after his loss to Chris Dobey on the seventh night of the Premier League Darts in Cardiff. ‘The Bullet’ made it seven losses in a row and not a single victory in the Premier League so far, losing 6-2 to Chris Dobey, who also came into the game having lost his last five Premier League matches.

It was a sluggish match with both men struggling with their scoring. Dobey averaged only 90.27, but this was enough to beat an off-colour Bunting, who could only manage an average of 87.05 on the night and was truly wasteful on the outer ring.

Stephen Bunting's Performance Criticised

It was another bad night on the oche